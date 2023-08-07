2023 Women’s World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is here!

You can watch every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament’s official English-language broadcast partner in the United States. Get up to date with our fan guide.

Check out the full schedule for the Women’s World Cup and how to watch each match live below:

How can I watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup? What channel is it on?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is airing on FOX, FS1, FOXSports.com, and the FOX Sports App. FOX is your home for game highlights, analysis, standings, team & player stats, and more.

When is the 2023 Women’s World Cup? When does it start?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 began July 20 and runs to August 20, 2023. New Zealand kicked off against Norway and Australia played Ireland on the opening day.

Where is the Women’s World Cup?

Australia and New Zealand are hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. It is the first FIFA Women’s World Cup to have two host nations.

How can I stream the Women’s World Cup?

The Women’s World Cup is available for streaming on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. You can also watch on any streaming service that carries FOX and FS1, such as Fubo or YouTube TV.

Is the Women’s World Cup available in 4K?

All 64 games will be available in 4K for this year’s Women’s World Cup on FOX and FS1.

How can I watch the Women’s World Cup for free?

If you have an antenna that picks up FOX, you can watch matches played on FOX for free.

How can I watch full replays of the Women’s World Cup?

Full replays of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 are available on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Where can I track World Cup scores?

Live and updating scores will be available on our 2023 Women’s World Cup scores page.

Group Stage Schedule

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, July 20

Group A: New Zealand 1, Norway 0

Group B: Australia 1, Ireland 0

Group B: Nigeria 0, Canada 0

Friday, July 21

Group A: Switzerland 2, Philippines 0

Group C: Spain 3, Costa Rica 0

Group E: United States 3, Vietnam 0

Saturday, July 22

Group C: Japan 5, Zambia 0

Group D: England 1, Haiti 0

Group D: Denmark 1, China 0

Sunday, July 23

Group G: Sweden 2, South Africa 1

Group E: Netherlands 1, Portugal 0

Group F: France 0, Jamaica 0

Monday, July 24

Group G: Italy 1, Argentina 0

Group H: Germany 6, Morocco 0

Group F: Brazil 4, Panama 0

Group H: Colombia 2, South Korea 0

Tuesday, July 25

Group A: Philippines 1, New Zealand 0

Group A: Switzerland 0, Norway 0

Wednesday, July 26

Group C: Japan 2, Costa Rica 0

Group C: Spain 5, Zambia 0

Group B: Canada 2, Ireland 1

Group E: United States 1, Netherlands 1

Thursday, July 27

Group E: Portugal 2, Vietnam 0

Group B: Nigeria 3, Australia 2

Group G: Argentina 2, South Africa 2

Friday, July 28

Group D: England 1, Denmark 0

Group D: China 1, Haiti 0

Saturday, July 29

Group G: Sweden 5, Italy 0

Group F: France 2, Brazil 1

Group F: Jamaica 1, Panama 0

Sunday, July 30

Group H: Morocco 1, South Korea 0

Group A: Switzerland 0, New Zealand 0

Group A: Norway 6, Philippines 0

Group H: Colombia 2, Germany 1

Monday, July 31

Group C: Japan 4, Spain 0

Group C: Zambia 3, Costa Rica 1

Group B: Australia 4, Canada 0

Group B: Ireland 0. Nigeria 0

Tuesday, August 1

Group E: Portugal 0, United States 0

Group E: Netherlands 7, Vietnam 0

Group D: England 5, China 1

Group D: Denmark 2, Haiti 0

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: Sweden 2, Argentina 0

Group G: South Africa 3, Italy 2

Group F: France 6, Costa Rica 3

Group F: Jamaica 0, Brazil 0

Thursday, August 3

Group H: South Korea 1, Germany 1

Group H: Morocco 1, Colombia 0

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, August 5

Spain 5, Switzerland 1

Japan 3, Norway 1

Netherlands 2, South Africa 0

Sunday, August 6

Sweden 0 (6), United States 0 (5)

Monday, August 7

England 0 (4), Nigeria 0 (2)

Australia 2, Denmark 0

Tuesday, August 8

Colombia vs. Jamaica (4 a.m. on FS1)

France vs. Morocco (7 a.m. on FS1)

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, August 10

Spain vs. Netherlands (9 p.m. on FOX)

Friday, August 11

Japan vs. Sweden (3:30 a.m. on FOX)

Saturday, August 12

W53 vs. W55 (3 a.m. on FOX)

England vs. W56 (6:30 a.m. on FOX)

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, August 15

W57 vs. W58 (4 a.m. on FOX)

Wednesday, August 16

W59 vs. W60 (6 a.m. on FOX)

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

L61 vs. L62 (4 a.m. on FOX)

FINAL

W61 vs. W62 (6 a.m. on FOX)

Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup

