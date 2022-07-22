China News Service Client, Beijing, July 22 (Reporter Bian Liqun) New Zealand’s Hamilton recently held a lighting ceremony to kick off the “one-year countdown” celebration of the Women’s World Cup. Then, the unveiling ceremony of “Unity Stadium” was held in Sydney, Australia, and the nine host cities staged light shows. It is understood that tickets for the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be on sale on October 6, and adult tickets are only 20 Australian dollars (equivalent to 90 yuan).

The Women’s World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand on 20 July 2023, and FIFA Secretary-General Fatma Samura has inaugurated the “Unity Stadium” at the Blangaroo Reserve in Sydney to commemorate the 2023 Women’s World Cup. This important milestone moment.

FIFA Secretary-General Fatma Samura said: “The lighting ceremony in Hamilton was an exciting one, while the unveiling of the ‘Solidarity Stadium’ at the Brongolu Reserve ignited awareness of women’s football. This support and passion will make this Women’s World Cup a truly unforgettable event. This Women’s World Cup will provide a platform to unite and inspire people around the world through the power of women’s football. FIFA and host The country looks forward to welcoming players and fans from around the world in 2023 to surpass greatness together.”

FIFA also announced that tickets for the Women’s World Cup will go on sale online on October 6, starting from $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Sarai Barreman, FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer, said: “Today is a very exciting milestone. With qualifiers in full swing around the world, women have been given more community space to play football and the Women’s World Cup. Tickets are on sale soon and FIFA is very excited to see women’s football surpassing greatness in 2023.”