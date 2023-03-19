The 2023 World Baseball Classic continues Sunday with the tournament’s first semifinal game, a must-see matchup between Team USA and Cuba in Miami, exclusively on FS1 and streaming on the FOX Sports App.
Cuba punched its ticket to the semifinals after a narrow 4-3 win over Australia on Wednesday, while the U.S. advanced after a jaw-dropping 9-7 win over Venezuela on Saturday that became an instant classic.
The WBC began March 7 and will end on March 21 with the championship game (Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET, FS1) in Florida. Quarterfinal games took place March 15-18, followed by the semifinals from March 19-20.
USA vs. Cuba
