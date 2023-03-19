The 2023 World Baseball Classic continues Sunday with the tournament’s first semifinal game, a must-see matchup between Team USA and Cuba in Miami, exclusively on FS1 and streaming on the FOX Sports App.

Cuba punched its ticket to the semifinals after a narrow 4-3 win over Australia on Wednesday, while the U.S. advanced after a jaw-dropping 9-7 win over Venezuela on Saturday that became an instant classic.

The WBC began March 7 and will end on March 21 with the championship game ( Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET, FS1 ) in Florida. Quarterfinal games took place March 15-18, followed by the semifinals from March 19-20.

Games are airing across FOX, FS1, FS2 and are available to stream on the FOX Sports app. View the full schedule here .

USA vs. Cuba

