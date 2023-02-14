Source: China News Network
China News Service, February 13. According to the official website of the Chinese Volleyball Association, the International Volleyball Federation recently announced the competition schedule for the 2023 World Men’s Volleyball League.
This year’s competition will start from June 6th to July 9th. Ottawa in Canada, Nagoya in Japan, Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Orleans in France, Anaheim in the United States and Pasay in the Philippines will hold competitions , the finals will be held in Gdansk, Poland from July 19th to 23rd.
Among them, the Chinese men’s volleyball team will successively participate in Nagoya Station in Japan, Rotterdam Station in the Netherlands and Pasay Station in the Philippines in the three-week competition. (over)
