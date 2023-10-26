2023 World Series: Arizona Diamondbacks Sell Out Games 3-5 Against Texas Rangers at Chase Field

The Arizona Diamondbacks have officially sold out tickets for Games 3, 4, and 5 of the highly anticipated 2023 World Series. The team will be facing off against the Texas Rangers at their home stadium, Chase Field. However, fans who still wish to attend the games can purchase tickets through SeatGeek, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

To make the World Series experience even more exciting, Arizona has unveiled details of the festivities surrounding the three games. Games 1 and 2, presented by Capital One, will be broadcasted for fans to watch at Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar on Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28. Festivities will begin at 4:00 p.m., with game times each night scheduled for 5:03 p.m.

Fans attending the watch parties will have the pleasure of being hosted by D-backs game announcer Mike Bauer. The watch parties will not only offer an electrifying atmosphere but also provide raffle prizes every half inning. The prizes include tickets to games 3 and 4 of the World Series, merchandise from the postseason, autographed baseballs, bats, and much more.

While there is a $50 minimum for food and drink service at full-service tables, viewing tables and beverage service will be available at no charge. However, seats are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Once all the tables are occupied, standing room only will be allowed.

Additionally, the Arizona Diamondbacks have made shopping for World Series gear easier for fans. The team store will have expanded hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting today, Friday the 26th. World Series products will be available for purchase starting Thursday afternoon, October 26, with new merchandise arriving daily.

Mark your calendars as the thrilling Games 3, 4, and 5 of the 2023 World Series are set to take place on October 30, 31, and November 1, the latter if necessary. The Arizona Diamondbacks are leaving no stone unturned in providing an exceptional experience for their fans during this historic event.

For more information, please visit the MLB PressBox / Arizona Dbacks website.

