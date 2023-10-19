2023 World Series odds: Philadelphia Phillies favored to win World Series

Not only are the Philadelphia Phillies just two wins from advancing to the World Series, but they are now the betting favorites to win the Fall Classic.

The Phillies, who won the first two games of the National League Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, currently sit at +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total) to win the World Series.

The Phillies’ title odds were +140 before Game 2.

Led by superstar Bryce Harper, Philadelphia’s new Mr. October, the Phillies are one of the hottest teams in baseball. Is this their year?

The Texas Rangers, who lead the Houston Astros 2-1 in the American League Championship Series, are the second betting favorites on the oddsboard.

After losing Game 3 of the ALCS, the World Series odds for the Rangers fell to +175 from +120.

Game 4 is at 8 p.m. ET Thursday and can be seen on FS1 and the FOX Sports App.

Let’s look at the updated 2023 World Series odds:

WORLD SERIES WINNER ODDS*

Philadelphia Phillies: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Texas Rangers: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Houston Astros: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

*as of 10/19/2023

Texas is one of six MLB franchises not to win a World Series.

Before the ALCS opener, Houston was the +185 betting favorite to win the Fall Classic, but the Astros now sit at +350.

Can the Astros flip the script?

“I don’t really have an answer for that right now, but what I can tell you is it’s a big win for us,” Altuve said of Houston’s hitting exploits in Arlington. “It was a must-win for us, we had no choice. We had to win this one.”

So, who are you backing to win the Fall Classic? Follow FOX Sports for the latest in MLB and other sports.

