2023 World Women’s Volleyball League kicks off with Germany and Japan winning first match – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Nagoya, Japan, May 30 (Reporter Wang Zijiang) The 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League kicked off on the 30th. The German team and the Japanese team defeated the Dutch team and the Dominican team respectively on the first day of the Nagoya sub-station, and got a “good start”.

This year’s World Women’s Volleyball League has 16 teams participating. The sub-station stage is divided into three weeks, and the weekly competitions are held in two divisions. The cities hosting this week’s competition are Nagoya in Japan and Antalya in Turkey. Due to the time difference, the Nagoya race started first.

The German team defeated the Dutch team 3:1 that day. The scores of the four rounds were 25:21, 25:22, 20:25, and 25:22. The Japanese team defeated the Dominican team at 25:23, 25:18, 22:25, and 25:15. The captain of the Japanese team, Koga Sarina, played well and scored 23 points alone.

The Chinese women’s volleyball team will have four games in Nagoya Station. On the 31st, the first game will be against the last runner-up Brazil. In the last league match held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, the Chinese team evened the total score to 2:2 after losing two games first, but finally lost to the opponent 11:15 in the deciding game.

The opponents of the Chinese women’s volleyball team in the other three games are the German team (June 2), the Netherlands team (June 3), and the Japanese team (June 4).