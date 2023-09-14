2023 Xuzhou Marathon and Grand Canal Marathon Series Set to Take Place on November 5

Xuzhou Marathon and Triathlon Announce Exciting Events for 2023

Xuzhou, China – The highly anticipated 2023 Xuzhou Marathon and Grand Canal Marathon Series (Xuzhou Station) and the 2023 Xuzhou Triathlon have announced their upcoming events. This year’s “Xu Marathon” is set to commence on November 5, with an estimated 30,000 runners expected to gather at the picturesque Yunlong Lake.

The “Xuma” marathon, which has been held five times since its inception in 2017, has earned prestigious titles such as the Chinese Athletics Association gold medal event and the World Athletics Flagship Event. With its captivating track scenery, rich Chinese cultural heritage, and outstanding event services, the “Xuma” marathon has garnered a massive following.

The event offers three categories: full marathon, half marathon, and fun run and parent-child run, with each category accommodating 10,000 participants. Registration for these events will open on September 15 at 10 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. The race route will take participants from Hubei Road, passing through Xuzhou Taishan Scenic Area, China University of Mining and Technology, Huaihai Cultural Expo Park, Kunlun Avenue, Dalong Lake Scenic Area, and other noteworthy landmarks. The North Square of Xuzhou Concert Hall will serve as the endpoint for the happy run, while the half marathon will begin at Science and Technology Plaza, with the full marathon culminating at Xuzhou Olympic Sports Center.

The organizing committee has announced lucrative prize money for the top 200 male and female runners in the full marathon, as well as the top 100 runners in the half marathon. Additionally, special rewards have been reserved for Chinese runners in the form of the “Xuma Speed” bonus, as part of the Grand Canal Marathon Series.

In another exciting announcement, the 2023 Xuzhou Triathlon will take place on October 15 at the beautiful Yunlong Lake Scenic Area. Registration for the triathlon is already open and can be done through the event’s official account or Xuzhou Sports official WeChat account.

The Xuzhou Marathon and Triathlon bring an array of sporting events to Xuzhou, attracting participants and spectators from all over China. As Xuzhou continues to showcase its commitment to promoting sports and healthy lifestyles, runners and athletes are eagerly anticipating these remarkable events.

Xinhua Daily·Intersection reporter Zhang Tao

