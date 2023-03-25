Eexceptional. As a sporting event, the Olympic meeting is unquestionably so. For the host country, the moment is also important, because it “doesn’t take place every four mornings!” », to use the exclamation of MP Nicole Dubré-Chirat (Renaissance) – it will have been a hundred years for France between two Olympic Games at home.

“Exceptional”, “exceptional”, “exceptional”, “exceptional”… We cannot count the number of times these terms were used during the debates in the Senate in January and in the National Assembly during the past week on the bill “relating to the Olympic and Paralympic Games”. (JOP) 2024 and making various other provisions”.

It was – generally – a question of justifying the adoption of a certain number of derogatory measures appearing in this text, in terms of health, the fight against doping, rules for Sunday work and, above all, safety (the experimentation with so-called “intelligent” video surveillance, in particular). “An exceptional event, exceptional measures! »invited to assume the deputy Christine Le Nabour (Renaissance), rapporteur for opinion on behalf of the Committee on Social Affairs.

But, from the exceptional to the exception, there is only one step. For senators Thomas Dossus (Europe Ecologie-Les Verts) and Eliane Assassi (French Communist Party) it has been crossed, the first pointing to a “exception law”the second denouncing a “state of exception”. It is mainly security-related measures that are thus targeted. Especially since some do not specifically concern the JOP and, above all, they promise to be permanent – ​​like the strengthening of penalties for illegal entry into stadiums or on the grounds.

Measures akin to “trial balloons”

The “Olympic exception” is not specific to the only bill which must be voted on Tuesday March 28 by the National Assembly, after having been voted on by the Senate at the end of January. Adopted in March 2018, a first law relating to the JOP had simplified the planning procedures. Four years later, Emmanuel Macron, in the presidential campaign, had praised the merits of this “exception law” without which, according to him, the construction of the Olympic structures could not have been completed on time.

Another exception: taxation. Hosting the JOP means agreeing to allow the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and some of its partners, to benefit from tax exemptions. This is certainly not specific to the Games: major international sporting events benefit from it. The sums at stake, however, amount to millions of euros.

All of these measures are “essential adjustments” pour “fulfilling our commitments and meeting the operational requirements related to the preparation of the Games”justifies the Minister of Sports and JOP, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra.

If, for the deputy Roger Vicot (Socialist Party), some are “necessary therefore (…) that it is out of the question for the Games to take place in bad conditions”others worry (mainly about safety, but also Sunday work) because they are similar to “trial balloons”, according to MP Jérôme Guedj (Socialist Party). The exceptional, or the exception, could become the norm. A form of” legacy “ of the Games, to use a term dear to the organizers and the government.