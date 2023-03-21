2024 Paris Olympics volleyball qualifying groups confirmed

Source: Tribune





Reporter Lu Yingjian

Recently, the men’s and women’s volleyball qualifying groups for the 2024 Paris Olympics have been determined. As one of the hosts, the Chinese women’s volleyball team is in Group A, and then the seven opponents drawn by lottery include Serbia, Dominica, Netherlands, Canada, Czech Republic, Mexico and Ukraine. In the second tier, they are in the same group as Dominica, so it can be said that they have drawn the top lottery. The Chinese men’s volleyball team is also the host of the qualifiers and is divided into Group C. It will compete with Poland, Argentina, the Netherlands, Canada, Mexico, Belgium and Bulgaria for the top two teams in the group.

Men’s and women’s volleyball Olympic qualifiers have 24 additional teams, which are divided into three groups. After the 8 teams in each group have a single round-robin match, the top two teams in the group will directly get tickets to the Paris Olympics. is the host, so it is automatically qualified and does not participate in the preliminary selection. The Chinese men’s and women’s volleyball team is one of the hosts of the Olympic preliminaries. The host countries for the women’s volleyball three-group competition are China, Japan, and Poland, and the host countries for the men’s volleyball three-group competition are China, Japan, and Brazil. The competition time is from the end of September to the beginning of October. At that time, 6 teams of men and women will stand out. Together with the host France, 7 Olympic tickets will be generated. The other 5 seats will be selected according to the world ranking after the end of the 2024 World League.

The Chinese women’s volleyball team, which sits at home in the qualifying round, will compete with Serbia, Dominica, the Netherlands, Canada, the Czech Republic, Mexico and Ukraine for two direct promotion places in this group. From the perspective of strength and record, China and Serbia have the best chance to win the top two in this group. In contrast, in Group B, in addition to facing Brazil, the Japanese team also has to compete fiercely with the Turkish team. In the same group, there are five opponents in the same group: Belgium, Bulgaria, Puerto Rico, Argentina and Peru. In Group C, Italy and the United States are the top two contenders. The host team, Poland, not only has to challenge these two rivals, but also the teams of Germany, Thailand, Colombia, South Korea and Slovenia.

Compared with the Chinese women’s volleyball team, the Chinese men’s volleyball team is surrounded by strong opponents, and there are many strong players in the same group: the Polish men’s volleyball team ranks first in the world, the Argentine men’s volleyball team is the bronze medalist of the Tokyo Olympics, and the Dutch men’s volleyball team will be ranked first in the 2022 Olympic Games. One of the top eight in the World League finals. In addition, the men’s volleyball teams of Canada, Mexico, Belgium, and Bulgaria are also ranked higher than the Chinese team. The Chinese men’s volleyball team needs to fight with their backs if they want to stand out from the encirclement.