2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers remain the favorite; Ravens climbing

2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers remain the favorite; Ravens climbing

Super Bowl XLVIII odds are on the move again after another great slate of NFL games.

As we head into Week 17 of the season, the San Francisco 49ers still sit alone at the top of the Super Bowl oddsboard at +240, lengthening slightly from +220 last week.

However, one new team has closed the gap after a big Monday night showdown on Christmas.

Here’s a look at the Super Bowl odds, including the biggest movers and shakers from the weekend.

SUPER BOWL XLVIII ODDS *

At Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Feb. 11

San Francisco 49ers: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)
Baltimore Ravens: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Miami Dolphins: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Philadelphia Eagles: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Kansas City Chiefs: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Dallas Cowboys: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Buffalo Bills: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Detroit Lions: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Jacksonville Jaguars: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Cleveland Browns: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Los Angeles Rams: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)
Seattle Seahawks: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total)
Houston Texans: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Indianapolis Colts: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Green Bay Packers: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
New Orleans Saints: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Minnesota Vikings: +18000 (bet $10 to win $1,810 total)
Atlanta Falcons: +24000 (bet $10 to win $2,410 total)
Cincinnati Bengals: +24000 (bet $10 to win $2,410 total)
Pittsburgh Steelers: +34000 (bet $10 to win $3,410 total)
Las Vegas Raiders: +55000 (bet $10 to win $5,510 total)
Denver Broncos: +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)
Chicago Bears: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

*odds as of 12/26/2023

Lamar Jackson, Ravens SHUT DOWN Brock Purdy, 49ers — Dave Helman reacts

NFL Insider Dave Helman praised the front-runner Niners on last week’s NFL on FOX Podcast, saying, “San Francisco looks like the team to beat in the NFL.” Then 49ers got to put their moxie to the test on Christmas Day in a huge matchup against the Ravens.

In that game, San Francisco lost 33-19 to Baltimore. The Niners Super Bowl futures lengthened from +220 to +240. However, the Ravens odds to win the Big Game shortened to +400 from +550.

“The Baltimore Ravens rolled over the mighty 49ers,” Helman said on Monday’s NFL on FOX Podcast. “The Ravens were kind of hiding in the shadows. But Christmas night, with the whole league watching, you do this. And I think it’s fair to say Baltimore is front and center.”

Another team whose odds shortened were the Miami Dolphins.

Miami defeated Dallas 22-20, and the Fins odds to win the Super Bowl shortened to +750 from +850. The Cowboys odds stayed put at +1000 after the loss. Sixth on the oddsboard, the Cowboys are on a two-game losing streak heading into Week 17.

Skip’s Cowboys were ‘Scrooged’ 22-20 in Week 16 loss vs. Dolphins

A team whose odds took a tumble on the board are the Minnesota Vikings.

Heading into Week 16, the Vikes odds to win the Super Bowl were +14000. But Minnesota fell 30-24 to the Detroit Lions for their fourth loss in five games. Now Minnesota sits at +18000 on the oddsboard heading into Week 17.

The Broncos odds also lengthened. Denver was at +15000 to win it all before its matchup with the Patriots. But the Broncos’ 26-23 loss to New England moved their odds to +70000.

Who are you backing to win Super Bowl XLVIII? Follow FOX Sports for the latest NFL news.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

