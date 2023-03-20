A mountain community upset already three years before the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics. “Let’s be heard. Let’s take back Cortina”, it is slogan which gathered at least 400 people in Dibona square to debate the problems affecting thepearl of the Dolomites” when the works that will transform a country of six thousand inhabitants in a gigantic construction site. The event was organized by Cortina Civic Committee which has chosen one as its symbol Squirrel with a pitchfork in hand and spared no criticism of both the mayor Gianluca Lorenzo than to the organizers of the Games, guilty of not taking into consideration the needs of those who live in such a fragile environment. “We are not alone subjects submissive to the feudal lord or folklore outline. We are citizens who want to defend what is left of ours vita socialof our territory, of our local culture” said the president of the Cortina Civic Committee, Marina Menardi. Replying to those who claim that the Olympic Games are a unique opportunity for rebirth for the mountainhe added: “Cortina is now playing really hard, both under the profile social, and landscape and environment. We are living a historic moment very critical: the Olympics are turning out to be a boomerangbecause they are not managed a level localebut by a group of people from outside, from Rome, from Veneziathat nothing, absolutely nothing, has to do with us”.

I curtains they are annoyed because the projects pass over their heads. No one informs them, some rare meeting has become a catwalk to plead the goodness of the Olympic works. “There is not involvement, there is no transparency. All this is alarming. Decisions are made elsewhere, with the approve of the municipal administration, which should defend and protect us. The Olympic village a Campo it’s the straw that’s breaking the camel’s back. The same goes for the bob trackthe Anas variant: has anyone seen the project definitive?”. The Village for 1,200 people, prefabricated e infrastructure for an occupation of the land that will last a few weeks, but will cause significant damage irreparable a large meadow of about forty hectares. The bobsleigh track, on the slopes of Tofanehas been reconfirmed as a essential project for the white circus, even if it will cost disproportionately (at least one hundred million euros) for a discipline that does not even count on around twenty athletes all over Italy. It also arrived a few days ago shower cold: the plant will not be used for the parabobwhich will not enter the Paralympic program of Milan-Cortina 2026as the Northern League governor announced a year ago Luca Zaia. Confirmation came from Luca PancalliPresident of the National Paralympic Committee.

The list of unfinished works and gods missing services in Cortina it is very long. With i World Cup 2021 a new one should have been made road access. Nothing has been done. For the Cortina variant in the tunnel have been allocated 300 million eurosbut it is practically impossible for it to be completed in three years, given the bankruptcy outcome of the projects for i World Cup. The restoration works of the hospital of Codivilla (privatized) have been standing still for a year. There pool has been closed for 11 years, the cinema Eden since three years. The Montessori Center is at risk of closure. The tennis club is still without assignment. The cross-country track has never been approved and has no connection to the Val Pusteria. Two days before the assembly in the square, the mayor sent a press note, anticipating the criticisms and complaining about them inherited problems from previous administrations: “Our goal is to improve Cortina, curating those works that have been neglected or abandoned for decades. We need everyone’s constructive work and not the controversy” he wrote. But his letter only confirmed the existence of a dozen big problems unresolved.

He was answered: “The mayor writes, instead of coming here to explain. He had promised the involvement of citizens, for an active participation in major projects, and instead keeps everything strictly hidden ”. The Olympic Games they are becoming a detonator of discontent. George Bonomo spoke on behalf of a hundred owners who contest the occupation of Campo with prefabricated buildings. “On 24 March we will meet the municipal administration, but on 21 March the control room at Palazzo Chigi will have already made the decisions. This is not a democratic system, but a feudal one. For us it is easy to identify where the feudal lords are, in Rome and Venice, and who is their vassal, in the valley”. Roberta de Zanna, minority municipal councilor, denounced: “I cannot exercise my role because we are not allowed access to the documents. It’s unheard of. The mayor says that he will make the projects public when they are final, we want to see them first, to discuss them ”.