2026 Olympics, Lombardy and Veneto are all held: skating rejected in Turin, a rink will be built in Milan which will then disappear

Il Mi-To-What – the mythological creature ofOlympic Games three-headed that the Coni Of Giovanni Malagò she had given birth in the distant past 2018 to get the government’s yes to the candidacy – in the end it will remain so: Turin will not return out of time in the Olympic project, despite theOval ready to host skating competitions and the sponsorship of the minister Matthew Salvini. Speed ​​skating stays at Milanoat the Rho fair to be precise. Lombardy e Veneto they are held all the games.

Painfully, desperately late on roadmapthey fall into place last pieces of the Winter Games 2026. The most sensational abyss is finally filled, the one that opened in January when the Organizing Committee, as revealed in preview by Donehad decided to cut the trail of Baselga di Pinébecause of exorbitant costs of the roof: once covered, the plant would become financially unsustainable for the small Trentino municipality. A clear absurdity since principle to insiders (the IOC had pointed this out immediately), which the organizers only became aware of with three years late.

Once the renunciation has been made official (the Baselga track will come anyway refurbishedonly homeless, and as compensation will host i Youth games of the 2028), you had to find the substitute. Il Ingot of Turin it seemed the most natural solution, but then the game got complicated: while the Piedmontese capital was stalling, probably waiting for the Foundation to ask her for the lead to obtain the most advantageous conditions, a Milano they prepared the alternative.

A kind of was born head to head in recent weeks, source of controversy and delays, for a change: on the one hand, the Turin Oval, an existing facility, tested because already successfully used in the 2006 edition, however since renewsponsored by Matteo Salvini in support of the Northern League governor Alberto Cirio; on the other the Fiera di Rho, an infrastructure temporaryto be assembled and take apart after the Games, with the mayor’s blessing Beppe Sala and other stakeholders. Contrary to what was touted on both sides, the proposals were actually very similar: the Piedmont would take charge of 9.7 million to refurbish the Oval via European funds available to the Region, but the move with which Milan shuffled the cards was to propose one sponsorship as an exchange of goods in advertising. There Fair Foundation will become an official partner of Milano-Cortina, and this agreement will compensate i about 10 million for the construction of the temporary runway. In a nutshell, both systems would be a no cost for the Committee, while moving to Turin would have inevitably led to higher costs logistics charges (accommodation, security, transport, etc.).

In the end, the balance leans on the side of Milan. The mayor of Turin on Monday Stephen Lo Russo and Governor Cirio played their last cards, exposing their project to the Foundation, as if snatched in extremis by Salvini, but the games were already donewith the comparative analysis of the two proposals presented a week earlier by the Foundation’s technicians and also endorsed by Minister Andrea Abodi in the control room. Even the numbers justify the choice of Rhobut it is clear that the decision was first politics. Turin pays for the former mayor’s refusal Chiara hanger and 5 stars: Sala, Fontana &C. have not forgotten the bitter controversies with Piedmont at the time of the candidacy, and above all they are careful not to admit the Olympic binge at the table another city of another Region, that is, another mouth to feedand, against which the closure of the representatives of Lombardy and Veneto has always been unanimous. Even at the cost of losing another 5 months (it’s been known about Baselga’s retirement since January) and to create a skating rink that doesn’t exist. L’yet another paradox of these Italian Games.

Twitter: @lVendemiale