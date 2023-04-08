At least you will not be able to say that associations e movements interested in environmental Protection have not tried in every way to stop the realization of the bob track olympic a Cortina and that they have not sought the comfort of the International Olympic Committee. It is precisely to the CIO that she turned Cyprusthe International Commission for the Protection of the Alps, asking for explanations on the economic, environmental and construction criticalities that accompany the total rebuilding of the Eugene Monti, the structure built for the 1956 Olympics which was abandoned about fifteen years ago. The response from the IOC has arrived and it unequivocally attributes the responsibility for the decision to build a new runway exclusively to Italy.

Cipra writes: “At the end of march 2023 the IOC responded by letter to the critical requests made by Cipra. What appears more important is the unequivocal declaration of the IOC that it has never requested the construction of a new bobsleigh facility in Cortina”. The declaration is not new, in the sense that already at the end of 2021 the president Thomas Bach had written to the president of Veneto, the Northern League Luca Zaia, emphasizing the uselessness of a facility, given that there are already some in Europe and they are able to meet the demands of the small number of athletes who practice bobsled, luge and skeleton. But Zaia had continued undaunted by supporting the project. Now the IOC reiterates the same statements: “In the case of the Cortina track, our position is that it is not necessary to build new bobsleigh tracks as part of a Winter Olympic Games project and that a existing structure in the region or in another country”.

Cipra adds: “Regarding the decision to build a new plant in Cortina, the IOC underlines that he was simply faced with the accomplished fact and that ‘Once built – regardless of the IOC’s assessment – ​​it would unreasonable don’t use it’”. Paradoxical situation. The IOC has said it does not want new leads. Italy has reiterated that the Italians will pay for the runway, even if at first they should have been the Venetians, but then the Draghi government he took on all the burden himself. At that point the IOC concluded that, given that the runway exists, it would be foolish not to use it.

The fact is that the runway doesn’t exist yet, as construction work has just begun dismantling of the old artifact. For this Cipra formulates a request, which she keeps in mind as in her neighbor Austria there is a functioning plant, which is being modernised. “In the interest of the local population and thenatural environmentwhich is always badly affected by the Winter Games, Cipra therefore invites the Organizing Committee of the Milan Cortina 2026 Games to ask the managers of the bobsled track about iglsnear Innsbruck, to make an offer to organize the 2026 bobsled races on that track. Refusing to make a request to the city of Innsbruck would be evidence of lack of professionalism and of the imminent senseless squandering of public money for a new plant whose estimated costs are constantly being revised upwards and which already amount to over one hundred million euros”. There are also doubts about compliance with the schedule. “It seems unrealistic that the new Cortina bobsled track can be built in time. The Olympic track should in fact be ready for the 2024/25 winter season, to be able to be tested on the occasion of the World Cup races”.

According to Cipra, there is still time to stop the waste of money and land. “Getting a bid right now is crucial, as the city of Innsbruck recently committed to refurbish the facility ahead of the 2026 Winter Games, with estimated costs of just 27 million euros. Only by obtaining an offer, the organizers of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games will be able to have a solid starting point to evaluate between the hypothesis of a new construction in Cortina and the temporary use of the existing Igls plant”. A useful solution from many points of view, according to Cipra: certainty of having a track for the Games, savings of tens of millions of euros, protection of balance sheets municipal (Cortina) and regional (Veneto) in the face of new possibilities debtsno risk of “cathedrals in the desert” abandoned after a few years. Cipra’s conclusion: “The money saved could be destined for others investments more sensible in the Cortina area, with benefits for the sustainable tourism and in the long run”.