2026 Winter Olympics, the crux of the bobsleigh track: Cortina is back in the game

Keep the bobsleigh track in Italy for the 2026 Olympics: this la priority, with foreign solutions as a last resort. The meeting between the representatives of the Milan-Cortina Foundation was interlocutorybut what emerges is the intention to favor our territory.

Two internal options

Cortina as expected from the beginning, but with a downsized project, which would allow costs to be kept closer to the estimated budget of 85 million, compared to the 100/120 million estimated more recently. The other hypothesis is Cesana, where a runway already exists, although unused since Turin 2006. To renovate it, the government should allocate around 34 million. Then it would be necessary to organize hospitality for the over 300 athletes involved in bobsleigh, skeleton and luge, for federations and journalists. The costs for this would be borne by the Foundation. Among the foreign solutions it remains Saint Morritzalso for the nearby Olympic village of Livigno, but with a series of complications due among other things to the travel that the athletes would still have to face in that case.

A decision by the end of the year

So, the bobsleigh track in Cortina has not been officially archived despite the fact that the Prosecutor’s Office of the Court of Auditors of Veneto, on the basis of what had previously emerged, opened a file on the abandonment of the same and on the expenditure already incurred (for example for the demolition of the “Eugenio Monti”). Precisely because the initial solution is still being examined, there has been no talk of a possible compensation for Veneto, which in the meantime, however, is about to be added to the candidacy for the 2028 Winter Youth Olympics. The definitive answers to the IOC must be given by the end of the year.