21-8, 21-17!Chen Yufei swept South Korea’s No. 1 sister in two rounds and made it to the final of the Indonesian Open jqknews

12
- 21-8, 21-17!Chen Yufei swept South Korea’s first sister in two rounds and made it to the final of the Indonesian Open jqknews netease
- The national feather in the Indonesian competition won two final seats and Chen Yufei swept the first sister of South Korea Sina
- 2023 Indonesia Badminton Open quarter-finals: Chen Yufei sweeps Jin Jiaen to advance, “IELTS” and “Phoenix” meet in the semi-finals Olympics
- Indonesia Badminton Super 1000 | Women’s singles will have a new champion Ma Lin vs. Chen Yufei- Sports – Badminton | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- The Indonesian national feather won 4 semi-final seats and both men’s and women’s doubles were wiped out Sina
- View full coverage on Google News