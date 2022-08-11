Original title: 216 Lincang athletes compete in Yuxi at the opening of the 16th Provincial Games

At 20:00 on August 8, the 16th Yunnan Provincial Games was grandly opened at the Yunnan Yuxi Plateau Sports Center. Athletes from all over the province and guests from all over the world gathered in Yuxi for the grand event.

The Provincial Games is not only a platform for displaying the city’s image, regional characteristics and promoting urban development, but also a stage for carrying sports competition, sports spirit and sports dreams.

As the largest and highest-standard comprehensive sports event in Yunnan, the holding of this year’s Provincial Games has become an arena for athletes to show off their youthful vigor and sportsmanship. With the official opening of the opening ceremony, the competition in the arena is also fierce.

The current Provincial Games consists of 4 groups: youth group, university group, employee group and public group, with a total of 43 major events and 1035 minor events. There are more than 15,000 athletes, more than 2,600 referees, and more than 1,300 team leaders and coaches.

A total of 216 athletes were sent from Lincang City to participate in the youth group competitions in 13 events including shooting, archery, track and field, boxing, weightlifting, judo, wrestling, swimming, martial arts routines, martial arts Sanda, table tennis, football and tennis.

After the official opening of the Provincial Games on the evening of the 8th, the athletes of the Lincang representative team will participate in swimming, track and field, weightlifting and other competitions at the Yuxi Highland Training Sports Center, Eshan County and Yuanyang County. (Luo Xinxiang Tian Chenxing)