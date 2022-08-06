21st century Bundesliga scoring + assists list: Lewandowski 312 goals 75 assists Muller 137 goals 188 assists

Original title: 21st century Bundesliga goal + assist list: Lewandowski 312 goals 75 assists Muller 137 goals 188 assists

Live it, August 6th, Dezhuan released today the top 10 list of scorers and assists in the Bundesliga since the 21st century (this season’s data has not been included), Lewandowski and Muller lead the scoring and assists list respectively. They also made it to another list. In addition, Pizarro, Royce, and Klose are also shortlisted for the double list.

21st century Bundesliga scoring list:

1. Lewandowski, 384 games, 312 goals

2. Pizarro, 476 games, 190 goals

3. Gomez, 328 games, 170 goals

4. Reus, 340 games, 144 goals

5. Keasling, 403 games, 144 goals

6. Muller, 415 games, 137 goals

7. Ibisevic, 344 games, 127 goals

8. Klose, 307 games, 121 goals

9. Kuranyi, 275 games, 111 goals

10. Robben, 201 games, 99 goals

21st century Bundesliga assists list: 1. Muller, 415 games, 188 times 2. Ribery, 273 games, 120 times 3. Reus, 340 games, 105 times 4. Ze Roberto, 293 games, 90 times 5. Castro, 421 games, 80 times 6. Cruzer, 302 games, 79 times 7. Lewandowski, 384 games, 75 times 8. Klose, 307 games, 74 times 9. Pizarro, 476 games, 73 times 10. Schweinsteiger, 342 games, 68 times

