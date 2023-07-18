23J ELECTIONS | Díaz calls Feijóo a “compulsive liar” and it makes him ugly not to attend the debate on public television

Madrid

18/07/2023

Act. a las 10:15

CEST

“I have friends who vote for the PP in Galicia and yesterday they were embarrassed,” says the Sumar candidate in relation to the entanglement of the popular leader with the increase in pensions

The second vice president and Sumar candidate for the Presidency, Yolanda Díazaccused this Tuesday the PP candidate, Alberto Núñez Feijóoof being “a compulsive liar”and has affirmed that his “repeated lies” and “persistent” have “completely changed” the electoral campaign.

In an interview on RNE collected by EFE, Díaz pointed out Feijóo’s appearance on Monday on TVE’s ‘La Hora de La 1’ program as a turning point, where he said that the PP always raised pensions according to the CPI and he insisted on it when the interviewer accused him of giving false information and asked him to rectify. Then Feijóo qualified his statements by pointing out that “the PP raised pensions every year” without linking that rise to inflation.

“I have friends who vote for the PP in Galicia and yesterday they were embarrassed,” said Yolanda Díaz, who has censured that there is “a presidential candidate who lies shamelessly” and added that “we do not know of a political proposal to Mr. Feijóo.”

For this reason, he has reproached him once again for his refusal to participate in the debate that RTVE organizes on Wednesday, and in which Díaz, Pedro Sánchez and Santiago Abascal will be present. Feijóo “does not want to debate on public television and submit to the scrutiny of all Spaniards,” said the leader of Sumar.

Rejection of bipartisanship

On the other hand, the leader of Sumar has rejected that the elections of July 23 will bring a reinforcement of bipartisanshipbecause “no matter how hard they try” does not represent “current Spain”. And he has taken the opportunity to demand changes in the electoral law, which presents “enormous dysfunctions” due to the application of the D’Hondt law and the use of provincial constituencies.

They have also asked him if there was “coldness” in the act that he shared this Monday with the general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, in their first joint appearance since the tense negotiation to integrate the purple party in Sumar. Díaz has maintained that he has a “magnificent relationship” with Belarra and that “the public is not interested” in the internal life of the parties.

The future of layoff

Minutes after going through RNE, Díaz has been interviewed on ‘La Hora de La 1’, where she has asserted that the labor reform that she promoted as Minister of Labor did not act on the layoffs because “United We Can failed to incorporate” this point to its government agreement with the PSOE”. Now Sumar’s proposal is based on implementing the so-called “restorative dismissal”, which is based on the fact that “the severance pay for dismissal is adjusted” to “the personal conditions of each worker”, so that so that the employer cannot “know in advance what the price of the dismissal is”.

Diaz also wants repeal the call Gag Law, a promise of the current coalition Executive that has not been fulfilled, according to the leader of Sumar, because “there were political formations, especially ERC and others, that did not accompany the Government.”