23J ELECTIONS | The PP sacrifices Extremadura and compensates for the Valencian pact: “The only way is not Feijóo with Vox”

María Guardiola’s refusal to agree with Vox gives Feijóo ammunition to appear on 23J with a key message, they say in Genoa: “There is another path that is not the coalition with Vox. We are not going to swallow everything”

Coup de effect looking at the board of July 23. The impossibility of reaching an agreement in Extremadura —the PP refused to allow Vox to enter the autonomous government and those of Abascal carried the order to the end, giving the presidency of the Assembly to the PSOE— leaves one step away from the electoral repetition to the autonomous community.

The PP will not accept Vox directors: o Maria Guardiola She gets invested for free (something unlikely) or there will be new elections in Extremadura. It is the most probable scenario according to different leaders consulted, also taking into account that the Socialists completely control Parliament since Tuesday.

The point is that the non-agreement with Vox in Extremadura, just a week later of the consummation of the Valencian Community and in full controversy over gender violence on the right, leaves Alberto Núñez Feijóo in a very different scenario just 33 days from the generals. In Genoa they recognize that the message, through Guardiola’s refusal to share an executive with the ultra — “I am not going to give away counseling or enter into overcome cultural battles; It is not power that is at stake but the dignity of this community” the PP candidate went on to say— gives them ammunition to reach the 23-J campaign with a key message: “The only way is not a coalition with Vox. We burst the argument of the PSOE that there is no possible PP without Vox. Yes, there is,” they repeat.

The PP understands that the party’s position in Extremadura contributes to “focusing” Feijóo’s project, reinforcing the call to the useful vote in the case of the right and giving reasons to the center left that pursues so much. It is no coincidence that after the headache caused by the Valencian agreement with statements by Vox number two for that province denying the existence of gender violence, the conservative leader yesterday shared an act with Amelia Valcarcela reference to classical feminism, who solemnized her support for the popular candidate.

“Vox is not our only partner”

Another of Genoa’s objectives after 28M has been to dilute the pacts with Abascal’s party and not accept the existence of blocks as valid when closing governments. Let it be clear that the only partner was not Vox. Hence the alliances in different autonomies with regionalist parties (the PP will govern in Cantabria hand in hand with Miguel Ángel Revilla’s party and in the Canary Islands it will do so with the Canary Islands Coalition) while in Aragon and the Balearic Islands the parliaments will be constituted, but not the agreements of governance. They probably won’t arrive until after the generals.

“That is to say, that at this moment We have only agreed to an autonomous government with Voxwhich is the Valencian”, they settle in the hard core of Feijóo, sticking out his own profile maintained by Guardiola, who opted for a belligerence against absolute Vox in the election campaign. His messages have been read in some territories with misgivings because they understand that it has a discourse contrary to communities such as Castilla y León or the Valencian Community itself where the coalition with the ultra has been made. However, in Genoa there are no reproaches towards his position.

On the contrary. Avoiding a new coalition with the ultras in Extremadura, moreover, allows the popular leader to go to the general elections, taking for granted a key speech for him: that the PP governs where it wins (in Extremadura, although there was a tie in seats, the PSOE was the force most voted) and, above all, dodge the “losers’ pact” to which he has referred on so many occasions. The proposal for the most voted list expired for the PP the day the Socialists did not admit that there should be reciprocity.

But, Guardiola’s refusal to have a shared government allows Feijóo to maintain a greater coherence with this discussion. In Genoa they assure that the key is the weight that Vox has had in each call. Thus, they remember that in the Valencian Community the ultra surpassed 12% of the vote with 13 seats, while in Extremadura they remained at 8% and 5 deputies. Guardiola is close to 39% of support and tied for 28 seats with the PSOE. “The presence of Vox has to be proportional,” they insist, supporting the position of the candidate from Extremadura.

Guardiola’s speech

Beyond arithmetic, the key is also in the speech of the popular leader. All the PP candidates said in the campaign that they intended to govern alone. But Guardiola’s case was much more blunt. As this newspaper published, some territories made it clear from the outset that they would consider going to a failed investiture for not giving in to Vox. And as she confirmed yesterday, with a speech that did not seem improvised after the vote of the Assembly: “The only thing I have is my word. The easier path would have been to give in and be president at any cost, and betray my land and what I promised in campaign”.

It didn’t stop there, but attacked Vox for being “remote controlled from Madrid”, rejecting that from the capital “decisions that affect Extremadura are made.” He autonomist discourse It also entails other keys, just like the rejection that the Extremaduran PP always thought that its own voters had towards Vox. In the candidate’s team they repeated: “We know this land. And Vox cannot enter the Government”. They were referring, as they often repeat, to the fact that Extremadura society has little to do with others such as that of the Valencian Community, and that being an autonomy with a solid left-wing vote, the message had to be forceful. guardiola He mortgaged it all to a promise which at this moment seems to fulfill. “I have my word and I have principles,” she stressed yesterday.

“If there is an electoral repetition, it will only be because Vox prevents the change that was voted for on 28M. There are no incentives for voters who do not want the PSOE to return to vote for Vox again. and there is many incentives for what Socialist voters trust Guardiola”, they repeat in Genoa. In the ultra party they have shown their discomfort at the words of the candidate, whom they reproach for believing that “Extremadura is hers.” The national leaders assure that her promise was “that they would make Vox’s votes respect” and that in Extremadura the PP has not done so. “Why don’t they want another pact like the one in the Valencian Community?” they say, showing their obvious discomfort.

