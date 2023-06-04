Home » 23rd women’s championship title for Linz AG Froschberg
23rd women’s championship title for Linz AG Froschberg

The favorite team from Linz AG Froschberg secured their 23rd championship title in the women’s table tennis Bundesliga on Sunday evening in Linz, with a 4-0 win without losing a set.

In the final duel with TTC Villach, Suthasini Sawettabut, Sofia Polcanova, Karoline Mischek and the Sawettabut/Mischek double all celebrated 3-0 victories. The Carinthians played Ivana Malobabic, Dragana Vignjevic and Ida Jazbec.

