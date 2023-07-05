24 Gp in Bahrain and Jeddah will be held on Saturday – breaking latest news

by Daniele Sparisci

Approved for the next Formula 1 season, there are also Imola and Monza

The FIA ​​and Formula 1 have announced the calendar for the 2024 season following approval by the World Motorsport Council. There will be 24 GPs, never so many. The first big news is that the first two initial races (in Bahrain on 2 March) and in Jeddah (in Saudi Arabia, 9 March) will take place on Saturdays to respect the beginning of Ramadan, the holy month for Muslims. However, not the first time the GP is not staged on Sunday: in the past other races were held on Saturday, and this year and also Las Vegas this year it will take place on the night between Saturday and Sunday 19 November.

Among the returns there is that of China (in Shanghai, 21 April) and that of Imola (19 May) which this year was canceled due to bad weather. The Italian GP in Monza will take place on 1st September, while the last round of the World Championship will be on 8th December in Abu Dhabi.

In the composition of the calendar – explains a joint note – the grouping by geographical areas was crucial to limit the costs of travel and the environmental impact of transfers. Important date changes for Japan and Azerbaijan: Suzuka will no longer be in autumn but in spring (April 7) while Baku will move on September 15 to follow the regional criterion.

