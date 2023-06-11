24 Hours of Le Mans, Ferrari wins the centenary edition

The 24 Hours of Le Mans of the centenary enters history by delivering to posterity the tenth overall victory of Ferrari with the 499p, presented at the end of October and improved from race to race in the WEC appointments prior to the Sarthe circuit marathon. Finally, number 51, with Alessandro Pier Guidi at the wheel, passed first under the checkered flag with which 24 hours earlier LeBrown James had started the race.

It was a race with a succession of twists and turns also dictated by weather conditions, with the rain upsetting the strategies, and a night with a high rate of adrenaline, so much so that Pier Guidi himself ended up in the gravel to avoid a crashed car, while the number 7 Toyota was forced to retire following a collision with two other cars. Then, with 9 hours to go to the end of the race, Pier Guidi shaved almost 12 seconds off the Toyota number 8 which was provisionally in command, leaving the wheel to James Calado who, with a characterful overtaking move, put the 499P number 51 in the lead of the race .

At Le Mans, however, the unexpected is always around the corner, and so with about 5 hours to go, a problem during the driver change helped the number 8 Toyota return to the lead, which shortly after was overtaken decisively by the Prancing Horse driver. The same Toyota with Hirakawa around the 22nd hour impacted the barriers losing 3 minutes to change bodywork components. Even when the road to success seemed smooth, with 23 minutes to go, the Prancing Horse car was struggling to restart in the last pit stop, but in the end it took off again, this time arriving in front of everyone on the last lap for a success achieved 50 years after Ferrari’s last participation in the premier class in the endurance marathon par excellence. Among the hypercars, the podium, in addition to the Ferrari of Calado, Giovinazzi, and Pier Guidi, saw the Toyota number 8 of the crew made up of Hirakawa/Hartley/Buemi rise to second place, while the Cadillac number 2 of the team took third place Chip Ganassi Racing driven by Bamber/Lynn/Westbrook. In LMP2 the car of the Inter Europol Competition won, while among the LMGTE AMs it was the Corvette that triumphed in the final race.