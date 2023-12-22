24-Year-Old Basketball Prospect Garly Sojo Died

Consternation in Venezuelan basketball after the media and journalists from that country announced the news that Garly Sojo, one of the great promises of the Vinotinto Selection, died this Friday at the age of 24.

Garly Sojo had returned to Venezuela after having represented the country with the team Gladiators of Anzoátegui in the Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA), a tournament that brings together the national champions of the continent. The shooting guard was emerging as the great face of Venezuelan basketball due to the projection he exhibited.

Despite his youth, the native of the town of Caricuao He already had great experience, both national and international. He debuted in 2019 in the Liga Profesional de Baloncesto (LPB). Already in 2021 it was part of the Venezuela National Team who participated in the Pre-Olympic towards the Tokyo Olympics. With another team, Caracas Broncos was consecrated as Most Valuable Player (MVP) from Super League Baloncesto. These performances earned him to be seen by the NBA Development League (G-League).

Garly Sojo had high international projection

He served in the G-League with the team Captains of Mexico in two seasons. He was also part of the Venezuela national team who participated in the past Basketball World Cup celebrated on Japan. She recently won the silver medal in the Panamerican Games, being one of the figures of the event. He had also played in Uruguay and Argentina.

“We deeply regret the death of Garly Sojo. Member of Our National Team and extraordinary human being. With a great projection in basketball. We send our condolences to family, friends and relatives. Also to the entire sports community for this sensitive and irreparable loss.” communicated the Venezuelan Basketball Federation in your account Instagram.

Although no official information has been issued in this regard, the media indicates that An epileptic seizure would be what ended his life.

Share this: Facebook

X

