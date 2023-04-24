25 April 2020, the Liberation Day (and the paths where to celebrate it)

Il 25 April is celebrated as every year the anniversary of liberation of Italy from Nazi-fascism, a national holiday that commemorates the historical moment in which the allied Anglo-American troops, together with the partisans, put an end to the fascist dictatorship and the Nazi occupation. Formally, the political and military victories which allowed five painful years of war to be archived did not all take place exactly on April 25th: however this date was chosen for his strong symbolic value in the context of the struggle to bring democracy back to our country. Let’s see why. And let’s find out which are the paths where to make a trekking on the trail of the Resistance.

April 25, the history of Liberation Day (and the paths where to celebrate it)

April 25, 1945 is the day on which the CLNAI (Comitato di Liberazione Nazionale Alta Italia), based in Milan and chaired, among others, by Sandro Pertini , proclaimed the popular insurrection in the territories of Northern Italy still occupied by the Nazi-fascist forces. The invitation was to attack all Nazi and fascist garrisons, and impose their surrender to the motto of “surrender or perish”, even before the arrival of the allied forces. The CLNAI also issued some legislative decrees, assuming power “in the name of the Italian people and as a delegate of the Italian Government”, and also establishing that Benito Mussolini and all the fascist leaders should be sentenced to death.

What happened on April 25th

The main cities of northern Italy were released by May 1st: on April 21st it was the turn of Bologna, on the 23rd of Genoa, while on the 28th it was the turn of Venice. As for the date of April 25, it was chosen because it was considered symbolically the turning point of the partisan resistance, with the effective start of the government presided over by its representatives. From then on, a new phase in Italian history opened, first marked by the referendum of 2 June 1946 for the choice between monarchy and republic (in which women voted for the first time) and then from the birth of the Republic, up to the drafting of the Constitution. For the record, in Italy the concrete closure of the war took place on May 3, 1945as established during the so-called surrender of Caserta, signed on April 29, 1945.

National holiday and trekking on the Paths of the Resistance

The Prime Minister proposed April 25 as a national holiday Alcide De Gasperi, which on 22 April 1946 prompted Umberto II of Savoy, then lieutenant of the Kingdom of Italy, to issue a legislative decree which stated: “A celebration of the total liberation of the Italian territory, 25 April 1946 is declared a national holiday”. The anniversary of liberation was finally institutionalized at Republic Day on May 27, 1949, with law 260.

here are the Paths of the Resistance.

(Photo Ephraim’s daughter pixabay)

Advertising