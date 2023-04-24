25 April, Fontana distances himself from his counterpart La Russa: “Anti-fascism is a value, it’s a mistake not to recognize it. This way we weaken ourselves abroad”

Il 25 April? “Everyone’s Heritage”. L’anti-fascism? “A value”. The reductionism of the recurrence from the right? “A political mistake“. After the secretary Matteo Salvini and the governor of Veneto Luca Zaia, another heavyweight of the League, the president of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontanaspends celebratory words on the Liberation in a full-page interview on Corriere della Sera. A talkativeness that is difficult not to connect to the political will to free oneself from the distinctions of Brothers of Italy and the president of the Senate Ignatius LaRussahighly criticized (from the left and beyond) for having said that the word “anti-fascism” does not appear in the Constitution. Fontana never mentions the name of his counterpart from the other branch of Parliament (and on the other hand he is never asked), but launches a unmistakable message: “Not recognizing the value that there was in the Liberation is a political mistake, as well as historical. The message is conveyed that this Republic is still only a partisan matter today. But this is not true and are controversies that they are no good for anyoneI believe that in the end they don’t even move the voters”.

Read Also Politics | by FQ. April 25th, the League freezes on La Russa. Salvini: “I don’t comment on his words, I will celebrate”. Zaia: “Institutions must not keep conflicts alive”

The president of the Chamber of Deputies (and federal deputy secretary of the League) underlines several times that not recognizing oneself on April 25th is “a very serious mistake“: Liberation, he says, “was the struggle of an entire people and of all its political representations and inspirations, the foundation of our country as we have it today. And the fact that there are these divisions weakens the country itself. If one founding party like this (the same definition used by Zaia, ndr) does not bring us back to a common vision, it makes us weaker abroad and at home“says Fontana. And the premier must think so too Giorgia Meloniif it is true – as the Courier – who during the last Council of Ministers, aware of the eyes on her and FdI, asked her followers to “keep the tone low” on the occasion of the anniversary, “to avoid new controversies, ease tensions and show maximum responsibility”. There is only one appointment on Meloni’s agenda for now: at 9 she too will be at the Altare della Patria, to lay a laurel wreath together with the head of state.