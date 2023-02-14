Home Sports 25 of the best ski resorts in the world
Sports

25 of the best ski resorts in the world

by admin
25 of the best ski resorts in the world

What makes a mountain village a real ski resort? We sifted through a series of rankings, including that of National Geographic, which put together slopes, snow, charm, history, glamour, visitors and landscape and pulled out the top 25 of the best ski resorts in the world (inevitably very, very American).

25 of the best ski resorts in the world

In fact, as you can see from the beautiful images in this photo gallery there is very little Europe with 1 location respectively for the Alpine nations: Chamonix (France), Cortina d’Ampezzo (Italy), Kitzbühel (Austria) and Zermatt (Switzerland), and on this there would be much to discuss. Then there are only 2 “Asian” locations, Niseko (Japan) and Wanaka (New Zealand), and a lot of North America.

For USA information, the NG editorial list includes Ketchum (Idaho), Steamboat Springs, Telluride, Aspen and Crested Butte (Colorado), Truckee (California), Whitefish and Bozeman (Montana), Bend (Oregon), Girdwood (Alaska), Jackson (Wyoming), North Conway (New Hampshire), Park City (Utah), Stowe (Vermont) and Taos (New Mexico), and per il Canada Banff, Fernie and Whistler (British Columbia) and Mont Tremblant (Quebec).

In short, a ranking in some aspects questionable but undoubtedly a top 25 of those that make any skier dream.

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

See also  Ukraine, Abramovich leaves the presidency of Chelsea. "I do it for the good of the club"

You may also like

Nicolò Melli among the members of a new...

Serie A, which teams have hit the most...

War Ukraine Russia, news. Norway: Moscow ships with...

Joel Pohjanpalo, who is the Venezia striker: goals...

Club World Cup: Fifa assigns 12 places to...

Salernitana exonerates Nicola, ready Paulo Sousa- breaking latest...

Patrick Mahomes a real contender to compete for...

Minor Sea | The Government diverted 54 million...

Corinne Deacon (coach of the France team): “This...

Charles Leclerc sets sights on winning Ferrari’s first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy