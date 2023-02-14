What makes a mountain village a real ski resort? We sifted through a series of rankings, including that of National Geographic, which put together slopes, snow, charm, history, glamour, visitors and landscape and pulled out the top 25 of the best ski resorts in the world (inevitably very, very American).

25 of the best ski resorts in the world

In fact, as you can see from the beautiful images in this photo gallery there is very little Europe with 1 location respectively for the Alpine nations: Chamonix (France), Cortina d’Ampezzo (Italy), Kitzbühel (Austria) and Zermatt (Switzerland), and on this there would be much to discuss. Then there are only 2 “Asian” locations, Niseko (Japan) and Wanaka (New Zealand), and a lot of North America.

For USA information, the NG editorial list includes Ketchum (Idaho), Steamboat Springs, Telluride, Aspen and Crested Butte (Colorado), Truckee (California), Whitefish and Bozeman (Montana), Bend (Oregon), Girdwood (Alaska), Jackson (Wyoming), North Conway (New Hampshire), Park City (Utah), Stowe (Vermont) and Taos (New Mexico), and per il Canada Banff, Fernie and Whistler (British Columbia) and Mont Tremblant (Quebec).

In short, a ranking in some aspects questionable but undoubtedly a top 25 of those that make any skier dream.

