Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 4-0

On January 5th, Beijing time, the results of the 23002nd lottery of the winning lottery were announced. In this period, 38 bets were opened for the first prize, and the single bet bonus was 1.41 million yuan, and the rollover of 28.76 million yuan was emptied. The second prize opened 1084 bets, with a single bet bonus of 9890 yuan, and Ren Jiu opened 5908 bets, with a bonus of 2549 yuan per bet. The current lottery sales volume is 55,841,142 yuan, and the total betting amount of any nine is 23,536,830 yuan.

In terms of results: In the Premier League, Nottingham beat Southampton 1-0 away, Leeds United 2-2 West Ham, Villa 1-1 Wolves, Arsenal drew 0-0 and Newcastle all lost 1 to 3 or more. , Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 4-0, Manchester United beat Bournemouth 3-0, Leicester City 0-1 Fulham, Everton 1-4 Brighton.

In Serie A, Atalanta drew 2-2 with Spezia, Lazio lost 1-2 to Lecce and lost 3 to 1. AC Milan, Roma, Juventus, and Inter Milan all won by 1 goal.

The deadline for redemption of prizes in this period is March 6, 2023. Overdue prizes will be discarded