2nd Bundesliga: Ex-Hansa coach Haertel takes over at Eintracht Braunschweig

Sports

Status: 06/11/2023 1:11 p.m

Only two days after the surprising separation from coach Michael Schiele, second division soccer team Eintracht Braunschweig presented their new coach. Jens Härtel, who trained Hansa Rostock until last November, will take over from Lower Saxony.

As the Braunschweig team announced on Sunday, Härtel signed a two-year contract with the “Lions” until 2025 and will be officially presented on Monday. Under Schiele, Eintracht just barely held the class on the last day of the season. Nevertheless, the end for the 45-year-old, who only extended his contract in Braunschweig until 2025 last January, was unexpected.

“I am happy to be part of Eintracht Braunschweig and thus a special traditional club.”
— Jens Hartel

“It became clear during the talks that Jens Härtel suits us very well in terms of his approach, his work and his sporting orientation,” said Sporting Director Peter Vollmann. “He brings the experience and the necessary clarity on the sidelines to develop us further in sport. We are very much looking forward to working together and will get started right away.”

Jens Härtel added: “I am delighted to be part of Eintracht Braunschweig and thus a special traditional club, and I can hardly wait to get to know the team, staff and fans and to work with them.”

Vollmann had given the reason for Schiele’s dismissal that “new impetus and changes were necessary for further development”. Haertel, whose release in Rostock last November came as a surprise, should now take care of that.

This topic in the program:
Sports current | 06/11/2023 | 1:17 p.m

