2nd Bundesliga: Fans gather before the Hamburg city derby

Status: 04/21/2023 3:14 p.m

In the evening, HSV receives FC St. Pauli in the Volksparkstadion in the 2nd Bundesliga. The police want to keep both fan camps separate with a large contingent.

There will be two fan marches before the game. Hundreds of FC St. Pauli supporters gathered at Jungfernstieg in the early afternoon to take the train to Othmarschen together and then march to the stadium. The HSV fans also start their march in the afternoon, but from the Stellingen train station in the direction of the Volkspark. One group will therefore approach the stadium from the south, the other group from the east – and in both cases the police will use large numbers to ensure that the groups do not meet. It is clear that a situation with thousands of fans around the Volksparkstadion is easier for the police to control than in the middle of the city at the Millerntor.

As usual, the police rated the game as a high-risk game. The federal police and forces from other federal states support their Hamburg colleagues in the operation.

People’s Park Stadium is sold out

“HSV against St. Pauli – that’s always associated with emotions. Traditionally, the relationship between the fans is to be regarded as hostile. We have to be prepared for that,” police spokesman Holger Vehren told NDR 90.3. In addition, the game is taking place for the first time since the end of the pandemic in the Volkspark with a full house, which will also create a good atmosphere.

Color daubs and pedicure for Uwe-Seeler’s foot

There were smaller activities beforehand: the toes of the famous Uwe-Seeler foot were decorated with brown and white stickers in front of the Volksparkstadion. This was commented on on Twitter with the saying “Uwe was at the pedicure again tonight”. HSV fans spray-painted the Landungsbrücken U-Bahn and S-Bahn stations in their club colors of blue, white and black. In addition, a FC St. Pauli fan pub, the Jolly Roger directly at the Millerntor, was sprayed with butyric acid in the morning. The fire department removed them and the police are investigating.

To the post on Twitter

S-Bahn traffic probably restored after the warning strike

The police and the S-Bahn are confident that the train warning strike in the morning will not affect fans’ arrival. An S-Bahn spokesman said NDR 90.3: “The derby on Friday evening is of course a high priority for the S-Bahn. We are confident that we can take the fans to the stadium and home as planned, and the special trains should also run .”

This topic in the program:

NDR 90.3 | NDR 90.3 Current | 04/20/2023 | 3:00 p.m