2nd Bundesliga: The rest of the program for all 18 clubs

As of: 04/24/2023 6:54 p.m

Who meets whom in the second Bundesliga in the final stretch of the 2022/23 season? An overview of the rest of the program for all 18 clubs.

1st place: SV Darmstadt 98, 61 points, +21 goals

Matchday 30: Holstein Kiel (A) | Sun. 30.04.23, 1.30 p.m

Matchday 31: FC St. Pauli (H) | Sat. 06.05.23, 8.30 p.m

Matchday 32: Hannover 96 (A) | Sun. 14.05.23, 1.30 p.m

33rd matchday: 1. FC Magdeburg (H) | Fri. 05/19/23, 6.30 p.m

34th matchday: SpVgg Greuther Fürth (A) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

2nd place: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, 57 points, +28 goals

30th matchday: SpVgg Greuther Fürth (A) | Fri. 04/28/23, 6.30 p.m

31st matchday: 1. FC Magdeburg (H) | Sun. 07.05.23, 1.30 p.m

Matchday 32: SC Paderborn (A) | Sun. 14.05.23, 1.30 p.m

33rd matchday: SV Sandhausen (H) | Sat. 05/20/23, 1 p.m

Matchday 34: Jahn Regensburg (A) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

3rd place: Hamburger SV, 56 points, +20 goals

30th matchday: 1. FC Magdeburg (A) | Sat. 04/29/23, 1 p.m

31st matchday: SC Paderborn (H) | Fri. 05.05.23, 6.30 p.m

Matchday 32: Jahn Regensburg (A) | Sun. 14.05.23, 1.30 p.m

Matchday 33: SpVgg Greuther Fürth (H) | Sat. 20.05.23, 8.30 p.m

34th matchday: SV Sandhausen (A) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

4th place: SC Paderborn 07, 47 points, +20 goals

30th matchday: Entry Braunschweig (H) | Fri. 04/28/23, 6.30 p.m

Matchday 31: Hamburger SV (A) | Fri. 05.05.23, 6.30 p.m

32nd matchday: 1. FC Heidenheim (H) | Sun. 14.05.23, 1.30 p.m

Matchday 33: Arminia Bielefeld (A) | Sat. 05/20/23, 1 p.m

34th matchday: 1. FC Nuremberg (H) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

5th place: FC St. Pauli, 47 points, +11 goals

Matchday 30: Arminia Bielefeld (H) | Sat. 04/29/23, 1 p.m

Matchday 31: SV Darmstadt 98 (A) | Sat. 06.05.23, 8.30 p.m

Matchday 32: Fortuna Düsseldorf (H) | Sat. 13.05.23, 8.30 p.m

Matchday 33: Holstein Kiel (A) | Fri. 05/19/23, 6.30 p.m

Matchday 34: Karlsruher SC (H) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

6th place: Fortuna Düsseldorf, 47 points, +10 goals

Matchday 30: Karlsruher SC (H) | Sun. 30.04.23, 1.30 p.m

Matchday 31: Holstein Kiel (H) | Sat. 06.05.23, 1 p.m

Matchday 32: FC St. Pauli (A) | Sat. 13.05.23, 8.30 p.m

Matchday 33: Hannover 96 (H) | Sun. 21.05.23, 1.30 p.m

34th matchday: 1. FC Kaiserslautern (A) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

7th place: 1. FC Kaiserslautern, 44 points, +6 goals

Matchday 30: Hansa Rostock (H) | Sat. 04/29/23, 1 p.m

31st matchday: 1. FC Nuremberg (A) | Sun. 07.05.23, 1.30 p.m

Matchday 32: Arminia Bielefeld (H) | Sat. 13.05.23, 1 p.m

Matchday 33: Karlsruher SC (A) | Sun. 21.05.23, 1.30 p.m

Matchday 34: Fortuna Düsseldorf (H) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

8th place: Holstein Kiel, 40 points, -1 goal

30th matchday: SV Darmstadt 98 (H) | Sun. 30.04.23, 1.30 p.m

Matchday 31: Fortuna Düsseldorf (A) | Sat. 06.05.23, 1 p.m

Matchday 32: Karlsruher SC (H) | Sat. 13.05.23, 1 p.m

Matchday 33: FC St. Pauli (H) | Fri 19.05.23, 6.30 p.m

Matchday 34: Hannover 96 (A) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

9th place: Karlsruher SC, 39 points, +2 goals

Matchday 30: Fortuna Düsseldorf (A) | Sun. 30.04.23, 1.30 p.m

Matchday 31: Hannover 96 (H) | Sat. 06.05.23, 1 p.m

Matchday 32: Holstein Kiel (A) | Sat. 13.05.23, 1 p.m

33rd matchday: 1. FC Kaiserslautern (H) | Sun. 21.05.23, 1.30 p.m

Matchday 34: FC St. Pauli (A) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

10th place: Hannover 96, 37 points, -4 goals

30th matchday: 1. FC Nürnberg (H) | Sat. 04/29/23, 8:30 p.m

Matchday 31: Karlsruher SC (A) | Sat. 06.05.23, 1 p.m

Matchday 32: SV Darmstadt 98 (H) | Sun. 14.05.23, 1.30 p.m

Matchday 33: Fortuna Dusseldorf (A) | Sun. 21.05.23, 1.30 p.m

Matchday 34: Holstein Kiel (H) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

11th place: SpVgg Greuther Fürth, 36 points, -4 goals

30th matchday: 1. FC Heidenheim (H) | Fri. 04/28/23, 6.30 p.m

Matchday 31: Arminia Bielefeld (A) | Fri. 05.05.23, 6.30 p.m

Matchday 32: Entry Braunschweig (H) | Sat. 13.05.23, 1 p.m

Matchday 33: Hamburger SV (A) | Sat. 20.05.23, 8.30 p.m

34th matchday: SV Darmstadt 98 (H) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

12th place: 1. FC Magdeburg, 35 points, -11 goals

30th matchday: Hamburger SV (H) | Sat. 04/29/23, 1 p.m

31st matchday: 1. FC Heidenheim (A) | Sun. 07.05.23, 1.30 p.m

32nd matchday: 1. FC Nuremberg (H) | Fri. 12.05.23, 6.30 p.m

Matchday 33: SV Darmstadt 98 (A) | Fri. 05/19/23, 6.30 p.m

Matchday 34: Arminia Bielefeld (H) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

13th place: 1. FC Nuremberg, 33 points, -15 goals

Matchday 30: Hannover 96 (A) | Sat. 04/29/23, 8:30 p.m

31st matchday: 1. FC Kaiserslautern (H) | Sun. 07.05.23, 1.30 p.m

Matchday 32: 1. FC Magdeburg (A) | Fri. 12.05.23, 6.30 p.m

Matchday 33: Hansa Rostock (H) | Sun. 21.05.23, 1.30 p.m

34th matchday: SC Paderborn (A) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

14th place: Eintracht Braunschweig, 32 points, -12 goals

30th matchday: SC Paderborn (A) | Fri. 04/28/23, 6.30 p.m

31st matchday: SV Sandhausen (H) | Sun. 07.05.23, 1.30 p.m

Matchday 32: SpVgg Greuther Fürth (A) | Sat. 13.05.23, 1 p.m

Matchday 33: Jahn Regensburg (H) | Sat. 05/20/23, 1 p.m

Matchday 34: Hansa Rostock (A) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

15th place: Arminia Bielefeld, 29 points, -8 goals

Matchday 30: FC St. Pauli (A) | Sat. 04/29/23, 1 p.m

Matchday 31: SpVgg Greuther Fürth (H) | Fri. 05.05.23, 6.30 p.m

32nd matchday: 1. FC Kaiserslautern (A) | Sat. 13.05.23, 1 p.m

33rd matchday: SC Paderborn (H) | Sat. 05/20/23, 1 p.m

34th matchday: 1. FC Magdeburg (A) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

16th place: Jahn Regensburg, 28 points, -17 goals

30th matchday: SV Sandhausen (A) | Sun. 30.04.23, 1.30 p.m

Matchday 31: Hansa Rostock (A) | Sat. 06.05.23, 1 p.m

Matchday 32: Hamburger SV (H) | Sun. 14.05.23, 1.30 p.m

Matchday 33: Entry Braunschweig (A) | Sat. 05/20/23, 1 p.m

34th matchday: 1. FC Heidenheim (H) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

17th place: Hansa Rostock, 28 points, -21 goals

30th matchday: 1. FC Kaiserslautern (A) | Sat. 04/29/23, 1 p.m

Matchday 31: Jahn Regensburg (H) | Sat. 06.05.23, 1 p.m

Matchday 32: SV Sandhausen (A) | Fri. 12.05.23, 6.30 p.m

33rd matchday: 1. FC Nuremberg (A) | Sun. 21.05.23, 1.30 p.m

Matchday 34: Entry Braunschweig (H) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

18th place: SV Sandhausen, 25 points, -25 goals

Matchday 30: Jahn Regensburg (H) | Sun. 30.04.23, 1.30 p.m

Matchday 31: Entry Braunschweig (A) | Sun. 07.05.23, 1.30 p.m

Matchday 32: Hansa Rostock (H) | Fri. 12.05.23, 6.30 p.m

33rd matchday: 1. FC Heidenheim (A) | Sat. 05/20/23, 1 p.m

Matchday 34: Hamburger SV (H) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m