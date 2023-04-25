Home » 2nd Bundesliga: The rest of the program for all 18 clubs
Sports

2nd Bundesliga: The rest of the program for all 18 clubs

by admin
2nd Bundesliga: The rest of the program for all 18 clubs

As of: 04/24/2023 6:54 p.m

Who meets whom in the second Bundesliga in the final stretch of the 2022/23 season? An overview of the rest of the program for all 18 clubs.

1st place: SV Darmstadt 98, 61 points, +21 goals

Matchday 30: Holstein Kiel (A) | Sun. 30.04.23, 1.30 p.m
Matchday 31: FC St. Pauli (H) | Sat. 06.05.23, 8.30 p.m
Matchday 32: Hannover 96 (A) | Sun. 14.05.23, 1.30 p.m
33rd matchday: 1. FC Magdeburg (H) | Fri. 05/19/23, 6.30 p.m
34th matchday: SpVgg Greuther Fürth (A) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

2nd place: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, 57 points, +28 goals

30th matchday: SpVgg Greuther Fürth (A) | Fri. 04/28/23, 6.30 p.m
31st matchday: 1. FC Magdeburg (H) | Sun. 07.05.23, 1.30 p.m
Matchday 32: SC Paderborn (A) | Sun. 14.05.23, 1.30 p.m
33rd matchday: SV Sandhausen (H) | Sat. 05/20/23, 1 p.m
Matchday 34: Jahn Regensburg (A) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

  • 2. Bundesliga
    arrow right

3rd place: Hamburger SV, 56 points, +20 goals

30th matchday: 1. FC Magdeburg (A) | Sat. 04/29/23, 1 p.m
31st matchday: SC Paderborn (H) | Fri. 05.05.23, 6.30 p.m
Matchday 32: Jahn Regensburg (A) | Sun. 14.05.23, 1.30 p.m
Matchday 33: SpVgg Greuther Fürth (H) | Sat. 20.05.23, 8.30 p.m
34th matchday: SV Sandhausen (A) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

4th place: SC Paderborn 07, 47 points, +20 goals

30th matchday: Entry Braunschweig (H) | Fri. 04/28/23, 6.30 p.m
Matchday 31: Hamburger SV (A) | Fri. 05.05.23, 6.30 p.m
32nd matchday: 1. FC Heidenheim (H) | Sun. 14.05.23, 1.30 p.m
Matchday 33: Arminia Bielefeld (A) | Sat. 05/20/23, 1 p.m
34th matchday: 1. FC Nuremberg (H) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

5th place: FC St. Pauli, 47 points, +11 goals

Matchday 30: Arminia Bielefeld (H) | Sat. 04/29/23, 1 p.m
Matchday 31: SV Darmstadt 98 (A) | Sat. 06.05.23, 8.30 p.m
Matchday 32: Fortuna Düsseldorf (H) | Sat. 13.05.23, 8.30 p.m
Matchday 33: Holstein Kiel (A) | Fri. 05/19/23, 6.30 p.m
Matchday 34: Karlsruher SC (H) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

6th place: Fortuna Düsseldorf, 47 points, +10 goals

Matchday 30: Karlsruher SC (H) | Sun. 30.04.23, 1.30 p.m
Matchday 31: Holstein Kiel (H) | Sat. 06.05.23, 1 p.m
Matchday 32: FC St. Pauli (A) | Sat. 13.05.23, 8.30 p.m
Matchday 33: Hannover 96 (H) | Sun. 21.05.23, 1.30 p.m
34th matchday: 1. FC Kaiserslautern (A) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

7th place: 1. FC Kaiserslautern, 44 points, +6 goals

Matchday 30: Hansa Rostock (H) | Sat. 04/29/23, 1 p.m
31st matchday: 1. FC Nuremberg (A) | Sun. 07.05.23, 1.30 p.m
Matchday 32: Arminia Bielefeld (H) | Sat. 13.05.23, 1 p.m
Matchday 33: Karlsruher SC (A) | Sun. 21.05.23, 1.30 p.m
Matchday 34: Fortuna Düsseldorf (H) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

8th place: Holstein Kiel, 40 points, -1 goal

30th matchday: SV Darmstadt 98 (H) | Sun. 30.04.23, 1.30 p.m
Matchday 31: Fortuna Düsseldorf (A) | Sat. 06.05.23, 1 p.m
Matchday 32: Karlsruher SC (H) | Sat. 13.05.23, 1 p.m
Matchday 33: FC St. Pauli (H) | Fri 19.05.23, 6.30 p.m
Matchday 34: Hannover 96 (A) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

9th place: Karlsruher SC, 39 points, +2 goals

Matchday 30: Fortuna Düsseldorf (A) | Sun. 30.04.23, 1.30 p.m
Matchday 31: Hannover 96 (H) | Sat. 06.05.23, 1 p.m
Matchday 32: Holstein Kiel (A) | Sat. 13.05.23, 1 p.m
33rd matchday: 1. FC Kaiserslautern (H) | Sun. 21.05.23, 1.30 p.m
Matchday 34: FC St. Pauli (A) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

10th place: Hannover 96, 37 points, -4 goals

30th matchday: 1. FC Nürnberg (H) | Sat. 04/29/23, 8:30 p.m
Matchday 31: Karlsruher SC (A) | Sat. 06.05.23, 1 p.m
Matchday 32: SV Darmstadt 98 (H) | Sun. 14.05.23, 1.30 p.m
Matchday 33: Fortuna Dusseldorf (A) | Sun. 21.05.23, 1.30 p.m
Matchday 34: Holstein Kiel (H) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

11th place: SpVgg Greuther Fürth, 36 points, -4 goals

30th matchday: 1. FC Heidenheim (H) | Fri. 04/28/23, 6.30 p.m
Matchday 31: Arminia Bielefeld (A) | Fri. 05.05.23, 6.30 p.m
Matchday 32: Entry Braunschweig (H) | Sat. 13.05.23, 1 p.m
Matchday 33: Hamburger SV (A) | Sat. 20.05.23, 8.30 p.m
34th matchday: SV Darmstadt 98 (H) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

12th place: 1. FC Magdeburg, 35 points, -11 goals

30th matchday: Hamburger SV (H) | Sat. 04/29/23, 1 p.m
31st matchday: 1. FC Heidenheim (A) | Sun. 07.05.23, 1.30 p.m
32nd matchday: 1. FC Nuremberg (H) | Fri. 12.05.23, 6.30 p.m
Matchday 33: SV Darmstadt 98 (A) | Fri. 05/19/23, 6.30 p.m
Matchday 34: Arminia Bielefeld (H) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

13th place: 1. FC Nuremberg, 33 points, -15 goals

Matchday 30: Hannover 96 (A) | Sat. 04/29/23, 8:30 p.m
31st matchday: 1. FC Kaiserslautern (H) | Sun. 07.05.23, 1.30 p.m
Matchday 32: 1. FC Magdeburg (A) | Fri. 12.05.23, 6.30 p.m
Matchday 33: Hansa Rostock (H) | Sun. 21.05.23, 1.30 p.m
34th matchday: SC Paderborn (A) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

14th place: Eintracht Braunschweig, 32 points, -12 goals

30th matchday: SC Paderborn (A) | Fri. 04/28/23, 6.30 p.m
31st matchday: SV Sandhausen (H) | Sun. 07.05.23, 1.30 p.m
Matchday 32: SpVgg Greuther Fürth (A) | Sat. 13.05.23, 1 p.m
Matchday 33: Jahn Regensburg (H) | Sat. 05/20/23, 1 p.m
Matchday 34: Hansa Rostock (A) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

15th place: Arminia Bielefeld, 29 points, -8 goals

Matchday 30: FC St. Pauli (A) | Sat. 04/29/23, 1 p.m
Matchday 31: SpVgg Greuther Fürth (H) | Fri. 05.05.23, 6.30 p.m
32nd matchday: 1. FC Kaiserslautern (A) | Sat. 13.05.23, 1 p.m
33rd matchday: SC Paderborn (H) | Sat. 05/20/23, 1 p.m
34th matchday: 1. FC Magdeburg (A) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

16th place: Jahn Regensburg, 28 points, -17 goals

30th matchday: SV Sandhausen (A) | Sun. 30.04.23, 1.30 p.m
Matchday 31: Hansa Rostock (A) | Sat. 06.05.23, 1 p.m
Matchday 32: Hamburger SV (H) | Sun. 14.05.23, 1.30 p.m
Matchday 33: Entry Braunschweig (A) | Sat. 05/20/23, 1 p.m
34th matchday: 1. FC Heidenheim (H) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

17th place: Hansa Rostock, 28 points, -21 goals

30th matchday: 1. FC Kaiserslautern (A) | Sat. 04/29/23, 1 p.m
Matchday 31: Jahn Regensburg (H) | Sat. 06.05.23, 1 p.m
Matchday 32: SV Sandhausen (A) | Fri. 12.05.23, 6.30 p.m
33rd matchday: 1. FC Nuremberg (A) | Sun. 21.05.23, 1.30 p.m
Matchday 34: Entry Braunschweig (H) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

18th place: SV Sandhausen, 25 points, -25 goals

Matchday 30: Jahn Regensburg (H) | Sun. 30.04.23, 1.30 p.m
Matchday 31: Entry Braunschweig (A) | Sun. 07.05.23, 1.30 p.m
Matchday 32: Hansa Rostock (H) | Fri. 12.05.23, 6.30 p.m
33rd matchday: 1. FC Heidenheim (A) | Sat. 05/20/23, 1 p.m
Matchday 34: Hamburger SV (H) | Sun. 28.05.23, 3.30 p.m

See also  Bayern-Aus at the DFB-Pokal: "You are now there with this pile of broken glass"

You may also like

Bitter disappointment for Cristiano Ronaldo: Season in Saudi...

509 kilometers of racing in Sicily. On Etna...

National player stays until 2025: Frankfurt extends with...

Give the Ball to Bobby #26

WTTƹɽǩЛ ϸɽȫӪс_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Focal and Facet, the ultralight Gregory backpacks

FC Zurich has lost its masterful charisma

Veronica Bartoli: Personally I remain confident

Sports teaching support is a “two-way trip” between...

Protests in Iran: Former Bayern star reports death...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy