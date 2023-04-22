2nd Bundesliga: Victory against Bielefeld – Hannover can still win away

Status: 04/22/2023 3:06 p.m

Hannover 96 last won an away game in the 2nd Bundesliga more than half a year ago. The series ended in Bielefeld on Saturday (04/22/2023). Hannover won 3-1 (2-1) and thus increased Arminia’s concerns about relegation.

The key player in Hannover 96’s success was attacker Cedric Teuchert. He scored in the 14th minute with a right-footed shot in the top right corner, and just before the break he also converted a penalty (42′). For Teuchert it was goals eleven and twelve of the season. Louis Schaub later scored (55th) and 96 won an away game in the 2nd Bundesliga for the first time since mid-September.

Fabian Klos shortened the lead for Bielefeld in the 22nd minute, for him it was number six of the season. Arminia then hit aluminum twice more, but not in the goal. The East Westphalians had already hit the crossbar or the post four times in the 4-2 defeat against Karlsruher SC on the last match day.

For Hannover 96 it was only the second success in the thirteenth league game of the year. With 37 points after 29 games, the Lower Saxony climb to tenth place. Bielefeld has seven points fewer and remains in 15th place for the time being.

But Arminia’s fears of relegation have not diminished, quite the opposite. Competitor Hansa Rostock won and now has 28 points. And on Sunday, Jahn Regensburg could overtake Bielefeld with a win against 1. FC Kaiserslautern.

First real chance to score – and immediately the lead for Hannover 96

The guests from Hanover got off to a better start in this game. After almost a quarter of an hour, Schaub served Teuchert, and the finished one was ice cold. It was the first real scoring chance of the game – and immediately the lead for 96.

A few minutes followed in which the Bielefeld team first looked for an answer to the deficit before they finally answered. And how: Hannover goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler was already beaten by a long-range shot by Lukas Klünter, but Phil Neumann saved for him. The ball then landed directly at Klos, who had no trouble equalizing.

Less than 120 seconds later, Arminia almost took the lead when Robin Hack took a shot from Klos and hit the outside of the post.

Again and again Teuchert

It was Arminia Bielefeld’s best phase, but it was only a short phase. And again and again it was Hanover’s Teuchert who caused problems for Bielefeld. In the 29th minute he hit the post, but before that he was flagged for offside. The hit wouldn’t have counted.

Shortly before the break, Teuchert scored a second time that afternoon when he placed a penalty kick in the left corner and sent Bielefeld goalkeeper Martin Fraisl into the wrong corner.

This was preceded by an action by VAR: After a corner from 96, Bielefeld’s Marc Rzatkowski got the ball from close range, but his arm wasn’t close enough to his body – at least that was the decision made by VAR and then referee Robert Kampka.

Hannover’s Schaub hits the goal, Bielefeld’s Lasme only hits the crossbar

The third and decisive goal for Hannover 96 came ten minutes after the restart, after Max Besuschkow thoughtfully played to Schaub, who dribbled from the right into the center and then shot low into the left corner with a lot of overview.

But it wasn’t long before Arminia had the chance to close the gap. When Bryan Lasme got the ball on the left side of the penalty area and then shot, it didn’t go far. But Lasme didn’t score, he hit the crossbar.

Sending off against Hanover’s Lühr

Shortly before the end of the game, Hannover’s Yannik Lührs saw red, he had caught opponent George Bello with an open sole. It was a foul, that was undisputed. Referee Kampka initially gave a yellow card, but then received a signal from VAR and looked at the scene again on the monitor. Kampka reversed his decision and sent Lührs off.

Bielefeld at the Millerntor

Arminia Bielefeld is a guest at the in-form FC St. Pauli next weekend (Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1 p.m.). Hannover welcomes 1. FC Nürnberg seven and a half hours later (8.30 p.m.).