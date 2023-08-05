2nd Bundesliga: Victory against leaders – Holstein Kiel turns game against Fürth in three minutes

Status: 05.08.2023 3:08 p.m

Holstein Kiel clinched their second win on the second day of the game. Greuther Fürth has landed on the ground of facts.

With the optimal score of six points from two games, Holstein Kiel celebrated a perfect start to the new 2nd Bundesliga season. Greuther Fürth is back on the ground after the brilliant 5-0 win in the opening game. A double shot within three minutes by Jonas Sterner and Shuto Machino put Kiel on the road to victory after a Hrgota hit from 40 meters. Kiel moves up to second place in the table at least until Sunday afternoon.

2nd day of the game arrow right live ticker for reference: Kiel against Fürth arrow right

Two aluminum hits in the first round

The Kiel team, which was turned inside out in many positions in the summer, initially got into the game well, proved to be secure on the ball and strong in battle. As the game progressed, however, the guests became more and more dominant. Fürth let the ball run well through their own ranks and had the first notable chance through Tim Lemperle, but his header only landed on the post (22′).

The game association then set the next exclamation mark after a stationary ball. Julian Green hit the crossbar with a free kick from around 25 meters out. The goal posts wobbled, but Kiel was able to clear (34′).

Hrgota hits spectacular

Kiel also started a little more actively in the second half, but gradually had to watch how Fürth took over the game again without any significant scoring chances. And the table leader then took advantage of the first major mistake directly. After a rescue by Kiel’s goalkeeper Thomas Dähne far in front of the goal, the ball landed with Fürth’s captain Branimir Hrgota, who shot directly from 40 meters and hit the empty goal (63′).

The Kieler Storks obviously needed exactly this wake-up call, because almost immediately, the hosts brought the play equipment in front of the goal consistently and quickly and Jonas Sterner was promptly free and was able to insert without pressure (68th). And again a short time later, the next quick attack was successful. Shuto Machino was sent into the penalty area and cleared by Fürth goalkeeper Jonas Urbig. Machino converted the due penalty down right (71st).

Greuther Fürth welcomes St. Pauli

On Matchday 3, Greuther Fürth plays at home against FC St. Pauli (19 August, 1 p.m.). On Sundays, Holstein Kiel then welcomes 1. FC Magdeburg (1.30 p.m.).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

