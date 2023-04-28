2nd division: BW Linz at the top of the table after Schlager

For the GAK it was only the second defeat in the last 16 league games. Blue and White has won 12 times and lost only once in the last 15 rounds. A direct duel with St. Pölten is still pending for Linz – on May 12th in Lower Austria. The team of trainer Gerald Scheiblehner mastered the matriculation examination in Graz with flying colors. Michael Brandner with a penalty and goalgetter Ronivaldo with a brace scored the goals.

After a duel between GAK captain Marco Perchtold and future BW sports director Christoph Schößwendter, penalties were awarded early on and Brandner pocketed the ball in the right corner (13′). Ronivaldo scored after an assist from Fally Mayulu and a worthwhile acceptance of the ball (27′) and after a serious pass error by GAK defender Michael Lang (45’+5′). The Brazilian has now scored nine goals in six games and leads the scoring charts with 16 goals this season.

Admira continues to descend

Admira continued their negative run under their new coach. The Bundesliga relegated suffered their fourth defeat in a row in their first game under Tommy Wright as head coach on Friday. The people from the south of town lost 1-0 to SKU Amstetten at home and are seriously worried about staying up in the league. The previous co-trainer Wright replaced Rolf Landerl in the middle of the week. The goal conceded resulted from Admira goalie Christoph Haas losing the ball, which Stefan Urlaub took advantage of with a lob (62′).

Fourth-placed SV Horn did not get past a 0-0 draw at Vienna. Horn is already seven league games without a win and has the same number of points as Amstetten. After just one point from the last four rounds, Vienna is only eighth.

Sixth is FAC, who defeated their table neighbor SV Lafnitz 4:3 (0:1) and overtook them in a turbulent game after an early lead and a temporary 1:3 deficit. Match winner in the third FAC win in a row was substitute Marcel Monsberger with a late brace (75′, 81′).

Storm II defeats Young Violets

In the fight for relegation, the second team from Sturm Graz landed a 1-0 win over the Young Violets from Austria Wien. Mohammed Fuseini scored the golden goal before the break (22′). Rapid Wien II and Kapfenberg SV, who were in top form recently, drew 2:2 (1:1). Furkan Demir, the younger brother of ÖFB team player Yusuf Demir, saved the Hütteldorfers a point in the finish with his first goal in adult football (89th).

Rapid II is eleventh in the table now one point ahead of Sturm II and still two ahead of Kapfenberg. One point behind KSV is Admira, who is 14th and has two points on the Young Violets. Bottom of the table,Vorwarts Steyr only play at home against Liefering on Sunday morning (10.30 a.m.), but with a win they can overtake the Young Violets and come within a point of Admira.

