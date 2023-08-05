2nd division: FC Schalke 04 wins against 1. FC Kaiserslautern

Sports 2. League

Schuster criticizes players and referees after losing to Schalke

As of: 11:14 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

FC Schalke 04 celebrates its first win of the season. The decisive factor is the red card against the 1. FC Kaiserslautern goalkeeper. It’s not the only sending off of the game. FCK trainer Dirk Schuster chooses clear words.

Promotion aspirant FC Schalke 04 has averted the impending false start in the second Bundesliga. A good week after the 3:5 at Hamburger SV, coach Thomas Reis’ team celebrated a 3:0 (1:0) home win against 1. FC Kaiserslautern on Saturday evening.

In front of 61,801 spectators, Simon Terodde (13th minute), Kenan Karaman (70th) and Bryan Lasme (90th + 2) scored in the duel between the traditional clubs. The guests not only had to cope with the second defeat in the second game of the season, but also the red card for goalkeeper Andreas Luthe (39th) and the yellow-red card for Boris Tomiak (57th).

Terodde has scored in each of his last nine second division games – a set record for a player in the single-tier second division. Previously, only three players were able to do so, most recently Martin Driller in 2000, as well as Heinz Traser (1982/1983) and Theo Gries (1992/1993).

Schalke’s Simon Terodde celebrates after scoring 1-0 against Kaiserslautern

Source: dpa/David Indian song

For the first time in their long club history, the seven-time German champions from Gelsenkirchen and the four-time title holder from Kaiserslautern dueled in the second Bundesliga. Although the Palatinate got off to a better start and were close to 1-0 after a shot by Marlon Ritter (4th), they were behind early on. Goalscorer Terodde lived up to his reputation as a “Lautern fright” and scored his eighth goal against the Palatinate with a header after a cross from Thomas Ouwejan.

Kaiserslautern’s coach Dirk Schuster said after the final whistle on Sky: “The performance of my team was absolutely fine. We posed problems for Schalke. But we are relatively stupid again with the standard goal conceded.” He also criticized referee Harm Osmers.

From his point of view, his team should have been awarded a corner kick before a goal was conceded. And with the yellow-red card, the referee could have shown “a bit of tact in this witch’s cauldron”. In general, Schuster saw the responsibility for his team, who would have put in a lot of effort but not paid off: “We cheat ourselves. It’s annoying.”

Tomiak sees yellow and red

An unnecessary dismissal for Luthe finally brought coach Schuster’s team, which had been equal up to that point, out of step. After a collective failure of the FCK defense, the goalkeeper thwarted the possible 0:2 by bringing down Schalke’s full-back Ouwejan just before the edge of the penalty area and was rightly sent off the field.

When defender Tomiak saw yellow-red after repeated foul play in the second half, Palatinate hopes quickly faded. Karaman’s goals from close range and Lasme in injury time removed the last doubts about Schalke’s victory.

