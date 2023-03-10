1. FC Kaiserslautern has missed the connection to the top of the table. Against Sandhausen, the Red Devils gambled away a leadership that was debatable. The 1st FC Nuremberg freed itself from the relegation battle.

Dhe 1. FC Kaiserslautern, plagued by a wave of illness, missed the leap over the 40-point mark in the 2nd Bundesliga. At the start of the 24th matchday on Friday evening, the Palatinate could not get past a 2-2 (1-1) draw against SV Sandhausen, who were threatened with relegation. “I think the point is deserved. It was a game of attrition. Both of them gave each other nothing at all. If you lead until just before the end, you want to take that home with you,” Kaiserslautern coach Dirk Schuster said on Sky.

In a game that was below average before the break, Ahmed Kutucu gave the visitors the lead in the 8th minute. Kaiserslautern, who had to do without several regular players due to illness, started the game rather slowly in front of 39,779 spectators in the Fritz-Walter-Stadion. Only after half an hour could the hosts build up pressure. If Erik Durm hit the crossbar in the 31st minute, Boris Tomiak made it 1-1 shortly afterwards (35th). The goal was checked by VAR for a few minutes, as Lautern’s Philipp Hercher had blocked Sandhausen’s keeper Patrick Drewes from being offside. Referee Dr. But Max Burda decided on goal after looking at the pictures.

After the restart, the game flattened out even further in terms of football, Kaiserslautern was the harder-working team. Kevin Kraus scored a hand penalty in the 76th minute to make it 2-1. Before that, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui was beheaded on the hand from close range. The VAR intervened again, this time Burda changed his mind and decided on a penalty in favor of Kaiserslautern.

But the guests from Sandhausen fought back again and came through Franck Evina (80th) to win a point that was not undeserved. With 39 points, Lautern is gradually losing touch with the three top teams from Darmstadt, Hamburg and Heidenheim. The guests from Sandhausen (21) are still in a relegation zone after the draw.

Nuremberg wins in the basement duel

1. FC Nürnberg has won an important victory in the relegation battle against Eintracht Braunschweig. The “Club” deservedly won 2-0 (0-0) on Friday evening against weak Braunschweigers, who have now been without a win for five games. Meanwhile, the Franconians celebrated their third home win in a row at the Max Morlock Stadium. The goals for Nuremberg in front of 25,238 spectators were scored by Florian Hübner with a header (69th minute) and Jan Gyamerah from distance (81st).

The game started with a short interruption because the spectators in the guest block burned down pyrotechnics. In the basement duel, the home side took control from the start on the field, while Eintracht acted very passively. After a pass from Mats Möller Daehli, Nuremberg striker Kwadwo Duah moved from a promising position (6th). The “Club” kept the pressure on and almost scored a slapstick goal: After a strong individual performance by Lino Tempelmann, Braunschweig goalkeeper Jasmin Fejzic saved the Nuremberg player’s shot from a tight angle, but the ball bounced off the crossbar in a roundabout way (13th minute). ).

The second half began with a shot from close range by Eintracht striker Lion Lauberbach, which was saved by “Club” goalkeeper Peter Vindahl Jensen (46′). On the other hand, Fejzic saved against Duah in dire need. The Braunschweig defense cleared Fabian Nürnberger’s follow-up shot just before the line (49′). However, Fejzic was powerless when Hübner headed the ball and shot from distance after Gyamerah’s chic solo.