2nd league: GAK and BW Linz fight for promotion

In Graz, GAK had more of the game in front of 7,373 spectators in the first half, but the redeeming lead only came after the break. Michael Liendl sent a measured cross to Lenn Jastremski, who volleyed the ball (53′). Liendl made it 2-0 from a penalty (75′), with Amstetten goalie Jakob Meierhofer still on the ball. The final point went to David Peham (92′). Thus, the GAK could celebrate the fourth victory en suite.

Blau Weiß Linz also had a threesome after starting problems. In the first half, the Jungrapidler still proved to be equal opponents, before a future Hütteldorfer struck and practically sent the second team of his future employer to the Eastern League. Fally Mayulu, who will attack for the Rapid pros from the summer, was successful in the 51st minute with a deflected shot via the inside rod.

In the last round on June 4th, GAK will face FC Dornbirn away, Blau Weiß Linz will host Sturm Graz II. The opponents of the two rivals secured their place in the league on Friday.

St. Pölten from ascent races

The third promotion aspirant went away empty-handed. St. Pölten made the game against FAC, but the hosts scored the goals – in the absence of the injured SKN defense chief Christian Ramsebner, a goal by Christopher Kröhn (20th) and an own goal by David Riegler (45th + 1) brought the decision. A long-range goal by Rio Nitta (66th) was not enough for the guests to prevent the third defeat in a row. The FAC has lost only once in all games against the top three this season – against the GAK.

Relegation battle remains exciting

As in the title race, the relegation battle remains exciting until the last lap. After a 0-0 home draw against Admira, the Young Violets are practically set as the future regional league team – as is the youngster from Rapid who are second to last. In theory, both could still reach the final rank of 14, which then entitles them to remain in the league if SW Bregenz does not finish among the top two in the western league. Bregenz is second with three laps to go.

If the Vorarlbergers keep this place, the third relegated team will be determined in the last round in a duel between Vorarlsteyr and Admira. After the Upper Austrians’ 1-0 home win over Vienna, the Südstädter are currently only one point ahead.

Due to the pairing of Admira against Steyr, Sturm Graz II, FC Liefering and FC Dornbirn, each one point ahead of the Lower Austrians, are saved. The young “Blackys” achieved a 4:2 prestige success against Liefering in Gleisdorf. Karim Konate, who scored a goal, was of no use to the guests either. Dornbirn secured relegation thanks to a 2-0 win at SV Horn. The Styrian derby between eighth Lafnitz and ninth Kapfenberg ended 3-1 for the home side.

Admiral 2. League, 29. Runde

GAK – Amstetten 3: 0 (0: 0)

Tore: Jastremski (53), Liendl (75/Elfmeter), Peham (92)

Yellow cards: Lang (73′), Koller (87′) and Scherf (74′)

Rapid II – BW Linz 0:1 (0:0)

Tor: May (51.)

FAC Vienna – St. Pölten 2: 1 (2: 0)

Goals: Krohn (20th), Riegler (45th + 1 / own goal) and Nitta (66th)

Wallquist (5th), Mankowski (35th) and Riegler (76th)

Horn – Dornbirn 0: 2 (0: 0)

Bull: Santin (48.), Gustavo Balotelli (70.)

Yellow cards: Ikekpolor (23′), Ismailcebioglu (65′), Gashi (88′), Hausjell (92′) and Favali (9′), Mathis (54′), Krnjic (83′), Keber (92′). )

Steyr – Vienna 1:0 (1:0)

Goal: Satin (41st/penalty)

Yellow cards: Bitsche (44′), Pasic (67′), Prada (91′) and Steiner (84′)

Lafnitz – Kapfenberg 3:1 (2:0)

Goals: Poldrugac (5th), Halper (37th), Wohlmuth (53rd) and Große (56th)

Yellow cards: Feyrer (45′), Trummer (85′) and Lucho (83′)

Gelb-Rote Karte: Lucky (86./Kapfenberg)

Storm II – Liefering 4: 2 (2: 1)

Tore: Toth (2., 50.), Schendl (26.) bzw. Konate (41.), Diakite (55.), Grgic (89.)

Yellow cards: Ostermann (8′), Wels (53′), Grube (58′), Saurer (74′), Stückler (91′), Amreich (92′) and Ingolitsch (83′)

Young Violets – Admira 0:0 (0:0)

Yellow cards: Haubenwaller (71st) or Tranzsika (40th), Predictor (68th)