2nd league: Hertha’s false start – like a bad movie

Hertha BSC also loses the second game of the season and makes a false start. The home defeat against newly promoted Wehen Wiesbaden has once again clearly shown what the Berliners are lacking. These are problems that cannot be solved with patience alone. By Marc Schwitzky

There is a running gag among Hertha fans, mainly because of the cherished ritual and the happy, familiar atmosphere of going to the Olympic Stadium. “I come for the people.” Before the kick-off, lively discussions with strangers, but nevertheless so familiar fellow combatants on the S-Bahn, at the stadium having a beer and bratwurst, having a joke with friends, after the final whistle swarming out together into the Berlin night. Oh yes, football is played in between, but mostly so unsuccessfully that it’s better to ignore it.

This also applies to the first home game of the new season, on Friday evening against SV Wehen Wiesbaden. After days of storms, the Berlin sun cleaned up punctually and wrapped the Olympic Stadium in a golden dress. Everything was done to really start the season after the defeat in Düsseldorf. But then football was played. As so often unsuccessful.

More art house than blockbuster

Hertha coach Pal Dardai wanted to play “really offensively” against Wiesbaden. “We’ll stress the opponent out to no end. You have to make the opponent tired, then you’ll have more space later,” announced the Hungarian. So Hertha’s fans got ready for a moody summer blockbuster. Something like “Independence Day” or “Ghostbusters”: Lots of action, rather flat story, an entertaining pleasure.

What the viewers got, however, was a five-hour French art-house film: tough, complicated, without great ups or downs, not very easy on the eyes. And in the end you didn’t really understand the idea behind it. This became apparent after just a few minutes, because the Berlin home side started quite briskly, but they rarely managed more than an optical advantage.

Apart from the injury-related new right flank, Dardai sent the same team as against Fortuna Düsseldorf in Jonjoe Kenny and Palko Dardai. However, there were also the same playful problems as a week ago. Hertha only got six shots in the first half, only one of which went directly onto the opposing goal.

Hertha does not find the inner center

Hertha’s lack of goal danger resulted again from the too transparent plan of attack. The blue and whites still have a blatant personnel problem in the center of midfield. Neither Marton Dardai nor Pascal Klemens are the required connection players, who connect the different parts of the team with dynamism and a large radius of action and also radiate a goal threat. Although Marco Richter, who again acted a little behind the striker, dropped a little lower in the first round compared to the previous week in order to get more balls, the big effect didn’t materialize.

At Hertha, all attacks went over the flanks again. Since opponents Wiesbaden acted with a three-man chain and only one winger each, the Berliners had the numerical superiority on the outside – but they could not beat anything countable from it. The despicable cross was the means of choice to feed Hertha’s attacker. But on the one hand that’s a bad idea with three opposing central defenders and on the other hand the team never got enough players into the penalty area to take the crosses.

Herthas Offensive als “U”

However, Hertha was dependent on the high crosses, because nothing else would work. In the flat combination game, there was a clear lack of precision and sufficient movement of potential passing stations. Richter often stood in dead spaces, Dardai and Klemens didn’t play high enough to fill the tens. In the attacking game there was almost a “U”: From the left winger back to the double six, over to the right – and the whole thing again.

However, since Hertha’s flank quality (21 percent arrived) left a lot to be desired, there was a lack of penetrating power and surprising moments. The problem continued deep into the second half.

Use and fight agree

The capitals again worked very disciplined against the ball. Here coach Dardai has already clearly immortalized his handwriting. As in Düsseldorf, Hertha could not be denied the use and fight, the run and duel values ​​were right. However, this is the simplest or most elementary thing in football. Especially since newly promoted Wiesbaden with its meager playful means was allowed to develop a little too often danger.

However, Hertha wanted to force the win, which is why Dardai made several offensive changes over the course of the game and let his players attack significantly higher in the final quarter of an hour. Hertha pushed Wiesbaden into their own half. But due to Berlin’s lack of imagination, the Hessians were not at all bothered by this fact. Rather, it invited the promoted team to switch moments, which Hertha defense chief Toni Leistner had to defuse again and again.

A humorous endnote

All of Dardai’s efforts didn’t help: apart from a blocked shot by Smail Prevljak and a crossbar hit by Haris Tabakovic, Hertha did not succeed well enough offensively until the final whistle. Not a blockbuster, but the mentioned art house flick, which put the most lethargic end to his strenuous story: In the 92nd minute, Wiesbaden’s Lasse Günther scored the 1-0 winner for the guests with a worth seeing long-range shot. The fact that the shot had to kiss both posts in order to roll over the line at least gave the film a humorous endnote. And yet all Herthan players and fans fell into the well-known state of shock after the goal. The “That can’t be true moment” in an endless loop.

Scared of the horror film

But the truism from this is: in football – whether in league one or two – you concede goals. The only problem is that Hertha has not yet scored a goal in two league games to be able to cope with those goals. The playful deficiencies are too great for all recognizable use that Hertha can force victories. Except for flanks and random products, it is not yet clear how Berlin wants to score goals. This certainly has something to do with the renewed major upheaval, which simply takes time.

However, the personnel problem in the center cannot be solved with patience and must be tackled urgently. Otherwise, if the false start continues, it will soon not even be the nice trappings of the Hertha games. In addition to art house, the club is also very good at the horror film genre. Director Pal Dardai is asked to bring out the best in the new cast.

