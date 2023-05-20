2nd league: Horn puts BW Linz outnumbered damper

The pursuers SKN St. Pölten and GAK, who are two points behind, can overtake Linz with a win at the weekend. On Saturday (2.30 p.m.) the Grazers are challenged against the second team of Rapid, the Lower Austrians have to play in Kapfenberg on Sunday (10.30 a.m.).

“Joker” Haris Ismailcebioglu became the match winner for fourth-placed Horn after a counterattack with a lob (87th). Shortly after the change of sides, Horn goalkeeper Matteo Hotop saw the red card after a foul on Ronivaldo (47th). In the 94th minute, Michael Brandner missed a hand penalty for Linz.

“Football can be that incredible, it shouldn’t be today. We created an unbelievable number of chances to score and we did it really well. But in the end it’s the goals that count. It’s extremely bitter, but sometimes it’s part of it,” said BW trainer Gerald Scheiblehner in an ORF interview. Previously, the hosts, where goalscorer Ronivaldo had to be replaced injured, failed with a multitude of chances. In the end there were 19:3 shots on goal.

Young Violets miss out on victory in Amstetten

In the fight against relegation, the Young Violets had to settle for a late goal at SKU Amstetten with a 2:2 and remain at the bottom of the table. A controversial indirect free kick by Stefan Urlaub from around five meters out gave the Lower Austrians a point in the 92nd minute.

Anouar El Moukhantir (16′, 69′) had previously scored twice for the “Jungvioletchen” (16′, 69′). The Austrian Armand Smrcka (87th) saw yellow-red, the Amstetten Dominik Starkl (93rd) red.

Vienna celebrated a 1-0 win at Admira, Liefering turned the game against SV Lafnitz with three goals within three minutes and won 3-1. Dornbirn and FAC Vienna parted without a goal.

Admiral 2. League, 28. Runde

Freitag:

BW Linz – Horn 0:1 (0:0)

Tor: Ismailcebioglu (87.)

Red cards: Hotop (47’/Horn), Joppich (93’/Horn)

Amstetten – Young Violets 2: 2 (0: 1)

Goal: Holiday (66’/penalty, 92′) or El Moukhantir (16′, 69′)

Red card: Starkl (93./Amstetten)

Yellow card: Smrcka (87th/Young Violets)

Admira – Vienna 0:1 (0:1)

Tor: Abazovic (21.)

Liefering – Lafnitz 3: 1 (0: 1)

Goals: Jano (75′), Reischl (76′, 78′) and Knollmüller (28′)

Dornbirn – FAC Vienna 0-0

Saturday:

GAK – Rapid II

2.30 p.m. (live on ORF Sport +)

Sunday:

Kapfenberg – St. Pölten

10.30 a.m

Sturm II – Steyr

12.30 p.m

Tabel: