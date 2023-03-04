Burak Yilmaz, who scored the first goal (47th) and prepared Marcel Schelle’s goal (59th), was outstanding in the dress of the guests, who however have no promotion ambitions. After a Joppich cross, Yilmaz took heart from almost 20 meters and hit the cross corner. Schelle’s shot from the edge of the penalty area also went into the corner.

The two dream goals made the difference in a game with fewer chances. Horn also won the second game in 2023 and had nine points in the last four rounds. However, coach Philipp Riederer’s squad could be knocked off the top of the table again on Saturday if third-placed Blau-Weiss Linz wins a must-win at home against bottom-placed Kapfenberger SV.

Vienna wins Viennese duel

Before that, the Vienna made it to fourth place. The Döblinger celebrated a deserved 2-0 win in the city duel against Young Violets Austria Vienna in the Generali Arena and moved past Lafnitz, FAC and GAK in the table. FAC lost 1-0 to the second team of Sturm Graz at home, Lafnitz only managed a 1-1 draw against Vorwarts Steyr.

The Vienna laid the foundation for victory in favorites before the break. Captain Bernhard Luxbacher completed a fine individual performance in the 29th minute to make it 1-0, the former St. Pölten Marcel Tanzmayr made the preliminary decision in the 39th minute. After three games without a win and the last two defeats, the Viennese returned to the road to success. The “Young Austrians”, on the other hand, are stuck in the relegation zone as the penultimate, with six appearances without a win and three recent defeats, the trend is clearly downwards.

Lafnitz happily went in front through Stefan Sulzer (9th), Oliver Filip equalized in the 40th minute. After the break, there were many indications that the Styrians would win for the third time in a row, but that didn’t come to pass, as Jurica Poldrugac failed to take a poorly shot penalty against Steyr goalie Nikolas Polster (71′). Steyr is two points ahead of the Young Violets in League 14. Milan Toth became the match winner for Sturm with a converted controversial penalty (49th). The Grazers thus gained air in the fight for relegation. The Floridsdorfers also lost the second game in 2023.

Admiral 2. League, 18. Runde

Freitag:

St. Polten – Horn 0: 2 (0: 0)

Goals: Yilmaz (47′), Schelle (59′)

Young Violets – Vienna 0:2 (0:2)

Goals: B. Luxbacher (29′), Tanzmayr (38′)

SV Lafnitz – Forward Steyr 1: 1 (1: 1)

Goals: Sulzer (8th) and Filip (39th)

FAC Vienna – SK Sturm Graz II 0: 1 (0: 0)

Tor: Toth (49./Elfmeter)

Tabel: