2nd league: In injury time, HSV conceded the first setback

2. Bundesliga Nuremberg saves a draw

In added time, HSV suffered their first setback of the season

Hamburger SV came from behind against Karlsruhe and ended up missing the perfect start to the season. Coach Tim Walter criticizes. Hannover 96 cannot defend its lead against Nuremberg either.

Hamburger SV has missed the leap to the top of the table in the second Bundesliga. The Hanseatic League had to settle for a 2-2 (0-1) draw at Karlsruher SC on Sunday afternoon. This puts the promotion aspirant in third place after two matchdays.

Fabian Schleusener gave KSC the lead in front of 33,000 spectators in the 14th minute. László Bénes (61st) and Robert Glatzel (65th) turned the game around in favor of HSV. Zivsivadze equalized (90+5). “We weren’t very consistent up front,” said HSV coach Tim Walter. “We had a lot of counterattack chances. In the end I have to defend it in such a way that we don’t get another goal.” Striker Glatzel said: “That’s bitter. That’s not how we imagined it. We didn’t accept the fight from the start.”

KSC started strong and were rewarded with an early 1-0 through Schleusener, who appeared completely free in the penalty area and sank the ball in the center of the goal. After the change of sides, HSV struck twice within a few minutes. First, Bénes converted a free kick. Shortly afterwards, the midfielder put the ball flat and sharply into the sixteen, Glatzel scored to make it 1-2. KSC pushed for the equalizer again – and managed it at the very last minute thanks to the substitute striker.

Hannover misses first win of the season

1. FC Magdeburg has meanwhile scored its first win of the season. After the disappointing 1-1 draw at newly promoted Wehen Wiesbaden on the first day of play, coach Christian Titz’s team now won against Eintracht Braunschweig 2-1 (2-0). Luca Schuler (22nd) and Amara Condé (32nd) decided the game before the break in front of 28,350 spectators in the sold-out Magdeburg Arena. Anthony Ujah scored the consolation goal in added time. While Magdeburg remains undefeated, Braunschweig is still waiting for the first point of the season.

Hannover 96, on the other hand, missed their first win of the season again. At 1. FC Nürnberg, Lower Saxony drew 2-2 (2-0) in a game with three penalties on the second matchday. Cedric Teuchert gave 96 a comfortable lead with two converted penalties (8th/23rd). The Franconians, who started the second round with four changes, came back: Can Yilmaz Uzun (66th) scored the goal. The 17-year-old talent then scored the deserved draw with a penalty (90+2).

FC Schalke 04 won 3-0 (1-0) against 1. FC Kaiserslautern on Saturday evening. Simon Terodde remains the goalkeeper of the traditional club. With the win, the aspirant averted a false start to the new season, Terodde’s header to make it 1-0 in the 13th minute paved the way. It was the exceptional striker’s 174th goal in the league. Across seasons, he has scored in each of his last nine second division games. Only three players have done that before. “It’s good after the 3:5 in Hamburg,” said Terodde, referring to the game at the start of the league a week earlier at HSV. Further Schalke goals from Kenan Karaman (70′) and Bryan Lasme (90′ + 2′) made up for the poor performance against the guests, who were decimated after goalkeeper Andreas Luthe (39′) and defender Boris Tomiak (57′) were sent off Kaiserslautern away.

Bundesliga relegated Hertha BSC lost their second match of the new season 0-1 at home to newly promoted SV Wehen Wiesbaden on Friday evening. SC Paderborn had to settle for a 1-1 draw against VfL Osnabrück despite a goal assist from Max Kruse. “We have a results crisis,” said Hertha coach Pal Dardai. “We could have won the first two games. You have to swallow and accept defeat.”

The perfect start to the season with two wins was achieved by Hansa Rostock on Saturday: The North Germans won 2-1 (0-0) at SV Elversberg and are now the leaders of the table. The promoted Elversberg missed a penalty and only had to accept the goal in added time. Holstein Kiel also celebrated their second win of the season with a 2-1 (0-0) win over SpVgg Greuther Fürth. Holstein is now second in the table. Promotion candidates FC St. Pauli and Fortuna Düsseldorf drew 0-0 on Saturday afternoon.

