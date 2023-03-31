Home Sports 2nd League: Round 21 conference call
In the Admiral 2nd league, the first five games of the 21st round will be played on Friday. In Vienna, the Young Violets and Blau-Weiss Linz, among others, face each other, the GAK makes a guest appearance at Sturm Graz II. Kick-off is at 6:10 p.m., the games can be seen via conference call on ORF Sport + and in the live stream.

The duel between SV Licht-Loidl Lafnitz and leader SKN St. Pölten follows at 8.30 p.m. The match can be seen live on ORF Sport + and in the live stream. Transmission begins at 8:15 p.m.

