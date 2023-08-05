2nd league: St. Pauli missed victory against Düsseldorf – Rostock shocked Elversberg

Football 2nd division

St. Pauli missed home win – Rostock shocked Elversberg

As of: 3:54 p.m. | Reading time: 3 minutes

FC St. Pauli surprisingly only played a draw in their first home game of the season. Hansa Rostock turns a dramatic game against newly promoted SV Elversberg – and Holstein Kiel wins thanks to a questionable penalty.

FC St. Pauli missed the first home win of the new second division season. Hamburg only drew 0-0 against Fortuna Düsseldorf on Saturday afternoon in the sold-out Millerntor Stadium. In the final phase, the Hanseatic League were outnumbered after a red card against defender Karol Mets in the 83rd minute.

The game immediately picked up speed in front of 29,546 spectators. In the seventh minute, Düsseldorf’s Felix Klaus tested Hamburg goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj, who cleared the ball for a corner.

Shortly thereafter, Fortuna keeper Florian Kastenmeier was there for a long-range shot by St. Pauli captain Jackson Irvine (8th). The hosts gradually gained the upper hand, but rarely put Düsseldorf in serious danger. Fortuna remained dangerous, especially through fast counterattacks.

In the 61st minute, Irvine then dribbled through the tightly packed Düsseldorf defense, but the strong Kastenmeier was there again. A little later, Eric Smith, who had moved up, missed the lead for Hamburg (69th). After the Mets were sent off, who attacked Jona Niemiec too hard, the loudly protesting St. Pauli coach Fabian Hürzeler saw the yellow card.

Holstein Kiel – SpVgg Greuther Furth 2: 1 (0: 0)

Meanwhile, Holstein Kiel also won the second game of the season. The North Germans won 2-1 (0-0) against SpVgg Greuther Fürth on Saturday afternoon in the Holstein Stadium in front of 11,790 spectators. The guests initially took the lead through Branimir Hrgota (63rd minute). After that, Kiel’s Jonas Sterner (68′) and Shuto Machino (71′) turned the game around with their goals.

Greuther Fürth initially managed a curious 1-0. Kiel goalkeeper Thomas Dähne wanted to clear a long ball from the guests, but played the ball directly in front of opponent Hrgota’s feet. The Fürth captain put the ball straight into the empty goal to make it 1-0.

Kiel, however, had the right answer ready, as Sterner scored to make it 1-1 after assisting Tom Rothe. Another minute later – at least that’s how the referee saw it – Machino was brought down by goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, resulting in a (questionable) penalty kick. The fouled man took the penalty spot himself and gave Holstein a 2-1 lead with a low shot into the bottom left corner.

SV Elversberg – Hansa Rostock 1:2 (0:0)

Juan José Perea made a dream debut at FC Hansa Rostock and prevented newly promoted SV Elversberg from winning their first Bundesliga game. The Colombian scored twice in overtime in the away game on Saturday afternoon (90./+10 and 90./+13) and turned a 0-1 lead into a 2-1 (0-0). Rostock had only loaned him out from Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart the day before.

Defender Carlo Sickinger gave Elversberger the lead in the 55th minute. 8,371 spectators watched the game, which was not played in the Elversberg stadium due to renovation work, but in the Ludwigsparkstadion in Saarbrücken, a 15-minute drive away.

Sickinger made the Elversbergers celebrate after the break: After a corner kick, the defender shot from close range and scored the well-deserved lead. Rostock increased the pressure in the closing stages. In injury time, the events overturned. Elversberg’s Jannik Rochelt failed with a penalty kick from Rostock’s keeper Markus Kolke. Faghir converted the margin, but ran into the penalty area too early. So the goal didn’t count. Then Perea struck twice more.

