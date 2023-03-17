Home Sports 2nd league: St. Pölten secures championship lead
Sports

2nd league: St. Pölten secures championship lead

2nd league: St. Pölten secures championship lead

2. Liga

SKN St. Pölten will continue to lead the Admiral 2nd League table after the 20th round. The Lower Austrians celebrated a 2-0 home win against FC Liefering on Friday and extended their lead, at least for the time being. The three points behind the second Blau Weiß Linz only plays against SKU Amstetten on Sunday, the third SV Horn did not get more than a 2:2 against stragglers forward Steyr and is now four points behind.

St. Pölten took the lead through “Joker” Ulysses Llanez Junior (60′), the 21-year-old American had already scored the final point as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Young Violets Austria Vienna. Coach Stephan Helm also had a golden touch with another exchange. The 20-year-old German Luis Hartwig got the final score (76th) after a counterattack from just over eleven meters. Liefering could have equalized in between, but Karim Konate kicked a penalty well over the goal (67th).

St. Pölten, which recently announced that the cooperation with partner club VfL Wolfsburg will be “intensified”, has thus won seven of the last eight league games. Only in the 0:2 home defeat against Horn there was no victory. The ninth-placed Lieferingers lost again after the last four wins.

Steer the point in Horn

In Horn, the hosts had to catch up after a goal by Murat Satin (9th), which Benjamin Mulahalilovic equalized shortly before the break (44th). Immediately after the restart, Okan Yilmaz (49th) scored for the Waldviertel. However, that was not enough for a win, as Tolga Günes converted a penalty (60th). For the Upper Austrians it was the third division of points in a row.

Kapfenberg SV ceded the “red lantern” to the Young Violets for at least one day with a 3-1 home win against the second team from Sturm Graz, who were in 13th place. They are now one point behind and will only play at GAK on Saturday .

Admiral 2. League, 20. Runde

Freitag:

St. Polten – Liefering 2: 0 (0: 0)

Tore: Llanez (60.), Hartwig (76.)

Horn – Forward Steyr 2: 2 (1: 1)

Goals: Mulahalilovic (44′), Yilmaz (49′) or Satin (9′), Günes (60’/penalty)

Kapfenberg – Sturm Graz II 3: 1 (2: 1)

Goals: Pichorner (29th), Grosse (45th + 1/penalty), Puschl (78th) and Toth (24th)

Yellow-red card: Eyawo (89th/storm)

FAC Wien – Admire

8.30 p.m

Saturday:

GAK – Young Violets

2.30 p.m

Rapid II – Vienna

2.30 p.m

Dornbirn – Lafnitz

2.30 p.m

Sunday:

BW Linz – Amstetten

10.30 a.m

Tabel:

