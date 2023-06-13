2nd league: Stöger should lead Admira on the road to success

“I’m happy to be able to take on a task here at Admira that I find very exciting,” said Stöger during his presentation. “You can move a lot here and get something going,” explained the 65-time ÖFB team player. Immediate promotion to the Bundesliga is not the stated goal for the coming season. “I’m a serious worker, not a magician,” emphasized Stöger, who signed a contract without a fixed term. The club will take the matter seriously.

Admira had been relegated from the Bundesliga last year and only secured relegation in the second division in the last round with a 3-0 home win in a direct duel for relegation against Vorwarts Steyr. The Südstädter escaped the fate of being the first club in 35 years to be passed from the top to the regional league. That happened to SC Eisenstadt back then. “We are starting a new era together,” said club president Christian Tschida.

GEPA/David Bitzan



“The best minds and the perfect environment”

Tschida emphasized that Admira’s place is in the Bundesliga and “to achieve this goal we need the best minds and the perfect environment”. The club president also announced that Flyeralarm will be the main sponsor of the club for three more years, but that the club will get its traditional name back with the 2024/25 season. In addition, talks are being held with a foreign Champions League participant about a possible cooperation in the coming season.

Under Stöger, who also played for Admira for two years (2000 to 2002) during his playing days, Wiener Austria won their last championship title to date in the 2012/13 season. After that, the former team player was successful as a coach in Cologne and Dortmund for a long time. After returning to Austria in the summer of 2019, first as a sports director, then as a coach and sporting director, Ferencvaros Budapest followed as the last station so far. However, Stöger only trained the Hungarian record champions for six months until December 2021. Most recently, Stöger worked as a TV expert, which he will continue to do.