Home » 2nd league: Stöger should lead Admira on the road to success
Sports

2nd league: Stöger should lead Admira on the road to success

by admin
2nd league: Stöger should lead Admira on the road to success

2. Liga

After staying up in the Admiral 2nd division at the last minute, FC Flyeralarm Admira is getting back on its feet in terms of sport. As the Lower Austrians announced at a press conference on Tuesday, Peter Stöger will succeed Marcel Ketelaer as sports director and will lead Admira back on the road to success on his comeback in Austrian football.

13.06.2023 11.35

Online since today, 11.35 a.m


(Update: 11:49 am)

“I’m happy to be able to take on a task here at Admira that I find very exciting,” said Stöger during his presentation. “You can move a lot here and get something going,” explained the 65-time ÖFB team player. Immediate promotion to the Bundesliga is not the stated goal for the coming season. “I’m a serious worker, not a magician,” emphasized Stöger, who signed a contract without a fixed term. The club will take the matter seriously.

Admira had been relegated from the Bundesliga last year and only secured relegation in the second division in the last round with a 3-0 home win in a direct duel for relegation against Vorwarts Steyr. The Südstädter escaped the fate of being the first club in 35 years to be passed from the top to the regional league. That happened to SC Eisenstadt back then. “We are starting a new era together,” said club president Christian Tschida.

GEPA/David Bitzan

President Tschida hopes that sports director Stöger can set the course for a new successful run for Admira

“The best minds and the perfect environment”

Tschida emphasized that Admira’s place is in the Bundesliga and “to achieve this goal we need the best minds and the perfect environment”. The club president also announced that Flyeralarm will be the main sponsor of the club for three more years, but that the club will get its traditional name back with the 2024/25 season. In addition, talks are being held with a foreign Champions League participant about a possible cooperation in the coming season.

Under Stöger, who also played for Admira for two years (2000 to 2002) during his playing days, Wiener Austria won their last championship title to date in the 2012/13 season. After that, the former team player was successful as a coach in Cologne and Dortmund for a long time. After returning to Austria in the summer of 2019, first as a sports director, then as a coach and sporting director, Ferencvaros Budapest followed as the last station so far. However, Stöger only trained the Hungarian record champions for six months until December 2021. Most recently, Stöger worked as a TV expert, which he will continue to do.

See also  US lawmakers urge the National Olympics to postpone the Beijing Winter Olympics or change venues | Beijing Winter Olympics | Genocide

You may also like

Dovedan returns to promoted Heidenheim

Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert is improving. What would...

Discover the most characteristic features of this popular...

last dance for Thibaut Pinot

US Open tee times

Monza wants to name a football stadium after...

Trendy, fun and innovative, the first International Basketball...

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Imola trophies from cancelled race...

First defeat for Kraus in Valencia

Joelinton: Newcastle midfielder says things must change in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy