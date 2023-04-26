2nd league: This is how Fortuna Düsseldorf wants to implement its ticket revolution

Fortuna Düsseldorf plans to waive entry fees for home games in the future. The question was: How is this supposed to work? The second division team is now providing insights into its plans, which could cause a revolution in football.

A novelty in German professional football: second division team Fortuna Düsseldorf wants to grant all fans free entry to their home games in the future. This emerges from a letter sent by the association to its partners. The motto of the new path: “Fortuna for everyone”.

Et is an experimental project that could have far-reaching consequences. Fortuna Düsseldorf wants to give football fans free entry to at least three second division home games in the coming season. This is part of a strategic realignment of the club, announced Fortuna on Wednesday afternoon. The ticket revolution is initially designed as a pilot phase for the coming season, so the number of games with free entry could increase in the future.

“We want to offer at least three games without admission fees in the new season. Our goal is 17 free spins for everyone,” said Fortuna boss Alexander Jobst. How much time this goal will take is not yet foreseeable. So far, the second division club has had an average attendance of almost 30,000 visitors this season. The arena was sold out for the first time since 2019 in the home game against Hamburger SV with 52,200 spectators.

With four sponsors so far, Fortuna has planned long-term partnerships over five years worth around 45 million as part of the new concept. Project partners are Provincial Insurance, Targobank, the football initiative Common Goal and the American information technology company Hewlett Packard Enterprise. As financiers, the companies should ensure that spectators are allowed to enter the stadium free of charge in the future.

Düsseldorf’s fans and also the supporters of the opposing teams are the big beneficiaries of the project Source: dpa/Marius Becker

According to media reports, Fortuna’s viewer income per season should be in the order of eight to ten million euros. The income should not be used entirely for the professional sector, but also for the youth sector, the women’s and girls’ teams, digital infrastructure and social and sustainable projects.

“We want everyone to be able to experience football in Düsseldorf and thus anchor Fortuna much more firmly in our city,” said CEO Jobst, who officially announced the extraordinary idea. They also want to show that “football belongs first and foremost to the fans,” emphasized Jobst. “This is something that has never happened before and can really trigger a revolution in professional football,” said Düsseldorf Mayor Stephan Keller.

For the free tickets you have to register and apply on a digital platform. The guest contingent is handled by the respective clubs. Season ticket holders get their place, members have a head start when ordering. The goal is to give all fans free entry. “But demand will exceed supply,” Jobst said. There is then a raffle process for this.

Praise and recognition for Fortuna plans

Fan spokesman Jost Peter takes a consistently positive view of the project. “Football for everyone – we all welcome that. That’s our motto too,” said the chairman of the fan alliance “Our Curve” of the German Press Agency. “We think it’s good that Fortuna Düsseldorf is setting an example.” Peter also recalled earlier fan protests against high ticket prices, such as “No Zwanni for a stayer”. “What we like is that the whole thing has a social component. We would like to see that confirmed by other clubs,” said the 61-year-old from Essen.

The Düsseldorfer EG from the German ice hockey league is also following the plans of the two-league team with great interest and appreciation. The eight-time German champion does not initially fear any negative consequences for DEG in terms of its own audience figures. “If it’s possible to make professional sport – whatever it is – available to fans at no cost, that’s a remarkable and highly commendable step,” said Managing Director Harald Wirtz of the German Press Agency.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim reacted to Fortuna Dusseldorf’s plans with praise, but also with a small side blow. “This is undoubtedly an interesting, creative and not least headline-grabbing approach by the colleagues from Düsseldorf,” said Frank Briel, Managing Director of the North Baden Bundesliga soccer team, on request. 1. FC Köln does not consider the project to be feasible in their own stadium. “For a model that works in the long term, it ultimately comes down to the question of how the professional football and stadium experience is financed. We can’t do that without the ticket income from our great fans,” said FC Managing Director Markus Rejek on Wednesday.