Five Swiss caught the eye in the trouble-free 3-0 victory in the European Championship qualifier against modest Israel. Including Captain Granit Xhaka, although this time he was one of the weakest national players.

Silvan Widmer: Successful excursion to the front

The right-back Silvan Widmer (l.) also sets offensive accents against Israel. Gabriel Monnet / Keystone

The Swiss defense was hardly challenged in the 3-0 win over Israel, just like three days earlier in Novi Sad against Belarus (5-0). And that could not change much in the eight remaining European Championship qualifiers. Against Belarus it was left-back Ricardo Rodriguez who set the tone in the forward movement, this time right-back Silvan Widmer.