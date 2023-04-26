3-0 win against Schwerin: SC Potsdam volleyball players are in the final of the German championship

Status: 04/26/2023 10:43 p.m

The SC Potsdam volleyball players have reached the final of the German championship. On Wednesday evening, the Brandenburg women won against Schweriner SC 3-0 (30:28, 25:21, 25:22) and won the semi-final series with their second win.

In the final, the SCP can now expect a repeat of the 2022 final. The best-of-five series will start on May 2nd with an away game against MTV Stuttgart, against whom they narrowly missed out on the title in the decisive fifth game last year .



SC Potsdam wins gripping semi-final opening game in Schwerin more

Sovereign appearance of the SCP

In front of 2,050 spectators, the hostesses made the first set in Potsdam’s MBS Arena unnecessarily exciting. After a comfortable 14:8 lead, they temporarily lost their line and in the end had to fend off three set balls from Schwerin.

After that, without their main attacker Tutku Yüzgenc, who paused like in the first game of the series due to back problems, the Schwerin team found no means against their opponents, who were working very effectively in defence. The Dutchman Hester Jasper was in great form at SC Potsdam, especially in the final phase of the second half, and thus made a significant contribution to the 2-0 lead.

The Brandenburg women remained stable after that. In the final section, Laura Emonts made up for the 19:20 deficit against a block of three by the guests and gave her team a 21:20 lead at the next rally. As a result, Schwerin no longer had the strength to turn the game around again.