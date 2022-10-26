Original title: 3-0!Liverpool advanced to the top 16 Champions League quadruple rout: 6 consecutive victories last year and 3 points in 5 rounds this year

In the early morning of October 27th, Beijing time, the Champions League group stage continued. A match in the fifth round of Group A attracted widespread attention from fans. Ajax played at home against Liverpool. The two teams met in the first round, and Liverpool won 2-1 at home.

Ajax is arguably the worst seeded team in the Champions League this season.In the first 4 rounds, Ajax only got 3 points from 1 win and 3 losses.This is a huge difference from last season’s Champions League group stage victory in 6 games.

The first place in this group is Naples, who have won 4 games, and Liverpool ranked second in the group with 3 wins and 1 losses.For Liverpool, as long as they can draw Ajax away, Liverpool can qualify from the group one round earlier. And Ajax wants to keep the hope of qualifying, only by defeating Liverpool.

In the league this season, Ajax has 9 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, but in the Champions League, Ajax has lost all the way; Liverpool and Ajax are in the opposite situation. Last weekend, the Premier League lost to the bottom Nottingham Forest. Liverpool are only eighth, but they are still doing well in the Champions League.

In terms of total value,Liverpool’s team is as high as 870 million, ahead of Ajax with 250 million.Historically,Ajax has won the Champions League 4 times and Liverpool 6 times. An hour before the game, the official announced the starting lineup of the two teams. Liverpool’s starting 11 wereAlisson, Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Nunes。 See also No PlayStation and Xbox? Here's what to give Christmas to video game fans In just 2 minutes of the opening, Ajax launched a fierce attack, and Tadic made a cross in the penalty area.Blobe‘s shot hit the post. Ajax’s offense was one after another, and Liverpool’s players seemed to be out of shape. Even with a simple stop, Robertson was able to stop the ball out of bounds. In the 25 minutes of the game, Ajax has completed 5 shots, while Liverpool did not have a shot! In the 35th minute, Ajax got a 4-on-2 chance after completing the steal in the frontcourt.TadiQi’s shot was blocked by Arnold’s body, and Ajax missed the opportunity again. In the 42nd minute, Liverpool, who was passive, scored the first goal. Henderson’s outer instep cross was quite accurate.SalahShoot directly without stopping the ball to complete the goal. At the end of the first half, the score on the field was 0-1, and Liverpool, who played away, took the lead. Just four minutes into the second half, Liverpool extended their lead. Take advantage of corner kicks,NunesWith the two pulling and pulling together, the header hits the dead end. Liverpool’s offense continued. In the 52nd minute, Arnold instigated the offense and Salah sent an assist.ElliottShot from a small angle. At the end of the game, there was no better chance for either team to score. finally,Liverpool beat Ajax 3-0 away4 wins and 1 loss after 5 rounds, joined Naples to qualify from this group and advanced to the top 16. Ajax, who won 6 consecutive victories in the group stage last year, now has only 3 points in 5 rounds, 1 win and 4 losses, and the Champions League quadruple champion is eliminated one round ahead of schedule!Return to Sohu, see more