Five goals, emotions and endless twists: the first derby of the Madonnina of the season is tinged with AC Milan and smiles at Milan, who beat Inter 3-2 dragged by a devastating Leao, author of a brace and assist for Giroud. On the other hand, Brozovic’s momentary opening advantage and Dzeko’s goal of hope are not enough. Pioli momentarily flies alone at the top of the standings at 11 points, leaving Inzaghi at 9 and with the second knockout of the season in his pocket.

In a very balanced start to the match, the first real starting point is the Nerazzurri with Brozovic, who receives to the limit after a good choral action and kicks, finding a deviation for a corner. It will be the Croatian midfielder, about ten minutes later, who will sign the Inter advantage: Lautaro defends a ball with his back to the goal and serves Correa, first assist for Brozovic who launches face to face with Maignan and thunders him for the 1-0. However, just seven minutes pass and the Rossoneri catch it up at 1-1 with Leao, who receives from Tonali and surprises Handanovic with the left-handed after an error in the setting phase of the former Calhanoglu. The match suddenly overturns, Inter lost their way and Milan tried to take advantage of the hot moment, touching on at least two occasions the counter-overtaking with Theo and De Ketelaere. In the first quarter of an hour of the second half of the second half, Pioli’s team puts the arrow and tries the extension, finding the doubling with Giroud in the 54th minute and the trio just six minutes later with an impregnable Leao, who sows panic in the Nerazzurri area and knocks Handanovic 3-1.

Inter seems dazed, Inzaghi tries to run for cover with a triple change and just the newly entered Dzeko in the 67th minute reopens the discussion, putting in the 3-2 from two steps on an assist from Darmian. The Nerazzurri recovered their morale and a few minutes later they even went one step away from equalizing with a header from Lautaro saved by Maignan, sumptuous shortly afterwards even on a Calhanoglu fireball from distance. In the final, the Nerazzurri attempt the last assaults and create the last chance with a right-footed shot by Mkhitaryan, which ended however by a whisker. At the triple whistle it is a Milanista triumph.